Bug Discovered in Diablo IV Allows Eternal Realm Characters to Travel to the Plague Season

Overseas Players Find Bug Allowing Communication Between “Diablo IV” Season and Eternal Realm Characters

In a surprising turn of events, overseas players of the popular game “Diablo IV” have discovered a bug that allows season characters and eternal realm characters to communicate with each other. It seems that the method to achieve this goal is quite old school but effective.

Renowned creator Glitch Unlimited shared the method on their platform. By utilizing the disconnection method of season characters, players can make their eternal realm characters “travel” to the world of the plague season.

The process involves utilizing the team formation mechanism and deliberately disconnecting the network cable. After reconnecting and returning to the character interface, players can then choose to log in as their eternal realm character. This will result in them being transported to the world of the plague season while retaining their original teammate’s team status.

Through this bug, eternal realm characters can now acquire exclusive items from the current Plague Season, such as the coveted Plague Heart and other equipment. Moreover, they can transfer items from their eternal realm character to their season character. However, it is important to note that eternal realm characters will not gain the Plague Heart special effect and are unable to complete the Plague questline.

Discovering bugs through the disconnection mechanism is not uncommon in the history of gaming. However, it is somewhat embarrassing for a game like “Diablo IV”, developed by a team of over a thousand people, to have missed such an obvious issue. It is expected that a fix will be implemented soon to address this bug and prevent further exploitation.

Players are advised to exercise caution if they choose to exploit this bug, as unintended consequences may occur. As always, it is best to report any bugs or glitches to the developers for a fair and enjoyable gaming experience for all.

