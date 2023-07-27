Bug in Diablo 4’s ‘Urn of Trading’ Blessing: A Double-Edged Sword for Players

Title: Bug in “Urn of Trading” Season Blessing Unleashes Catastrophic Effects in Diablo 4

Subtitle: Blizzard Yet to Respond as Players Experience Severe Inflation in Legendary Items

Date: [Insert Date]

by [Author Name]

In a surprising turn of events, the highly anticipated “Urn of Trading” season blessing in Diablo 4 has turned out to be a “double-edged sword” for players. The blessing, which was expected to increase the price of players’ items sold at merchants, has instead unleashed a bug causing chaos in the game’s economy.

Popular Diablo 4 host DatModz recently conducted a series of tests on the “Trading Urn” and discovered its unforeseen consequences. While players were excited about the prospect of earning up to 20% more gold coins by selling items, the bug associated with this blessing has resulted in the inadvertent recasting of legendary item attributes and a significant increase in their repair costs. Players attempting to enhance the attributes of legendary items through continuous recasting have found themselves confronted with exorbitant prices reaching tens of millions of gold coins.

To date, Blizzard Entertainment has yet to address this issue, leaving players frustrated and worried about the future of the game. The recently released Patch 1.1.0c did not include a fix for this bug, despite player outcry. However, the patch did introduce a temporary solution for the pass menu UI, which was previously criticized for its “vicious design.”

In the absence of an official fix, DatModz advises players to exercise caution when utilizing the “Urn of Trading.” It is recommended to invest in the blessing when selling gear for gold, but players are advised to cancel any upgrades when attempting to reforge legendary items to avoid skyrocketing repair costs.

In an attempt to prevent further exploitation of the bug, today’s Patch will include a feature that automatically clears the inventory of merchants when players change their season blessing. This preventive measure aims to thwart any potential attempt to exploit the bug for monetary gain.

Players eagerly await Blizzard Entertainment‘s response and a permanent solution to the “Urn of Trading” bug. Until then, they must tread cautiously in the world of Diablo 4, where even the most promising blessings can have unintended ramifications.

[Include any relevant images or additional information as desired.]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

