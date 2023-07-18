Build a website with ChatGPT: Wix releases AI generator

Wix, a website builder company, uses artificial intelligence to simplify the process of customizing websites. The company has developed the “AI Site Generator”, a tool that allows users to describe their intentions and automatically generate a complete website.

With the “AI Site Generator”, Wix has introduced an AI solution for creating websites. Leveraging artificial intelligence, users can now describe their intentions and have a full website generated automatically. The generator combines bespoke design, high-quality content, and built-in scripts and tools. The AI ​​tool, which works with ChatGPT, should also be able to implement design changes in seconds.

New features focused on editing will be introduced along with the AI ​​Site Generator. For example, an AI page and section builder that allows customers to add a new page or section to their website simply by describing their needs. The forthcoming Object Eraser will allow users to extract and manipulate objects from images, while the new AI Assistant tool will suggest improvements for the website.

According to the company, the “AI Site Generator” is Wix’s most ambitious AI experiment to date. There are already some AI-controlled tools, such as the “Text Creator” and the “Template Text Creator”. The “AI Site Generator”, on the other hand, automatically adds shop, scheduling, ordering and ticketing components to the generated websites. This creates unique websites where the design is perfectly matched to the content, ensuring an optimal user experience.

challenges and concerns

While AI offers many benefits in web development, there are also challenges and concerns. Generative AI models could make it easier to generate low-quality content and flood search engines with spam. Wix is ​​aware of this problem and uses a variety of tools and mechanisms to prevent spam and abuse. Ensuring a secure and user-friendly digital environment is a top priority for Wix.

