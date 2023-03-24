Rhapsodyland is a whimsical amusement park-building sim that puts you in the role of a visionary architect newly hired by a struggling company to create an incredible themed amusement park. Driven by easy-to-access controls and a storyline mode, it helps you learn the ropes of amusement park management and build crazy rides and modular roller coasters.

Players can create your park with never-before-seen rides like a multi-level carousel, a cannonball roller coaster, and more, and team up with enthusiastic amusement park veteran Phil, strict but friendly executive Izzy, and other colorful and enthusiastic characters , to build a successful and profitable amusement park company.

Game official website: https://en.bandainamcoent.eu/park-beyond/park-beyond

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1368130/Park_Beyond/