Built on HarmonyOS!Overseas versions of HUAWEI P60 and Mate X3 will be preloaded with EMUI 13.1 system

Built on HarmonyOS!Overseas versions of HUAWEI P60 and Mate X3 will be preloaded with EMUI 13.1 system

【MOBILE】Huawei’s domestic mobile phones have been fully upgraded to HarmonyOS, and the Hong Kong version of the model, like the previous Mate 50 Pro, is pre-loaded with the EMUI 13 system when it is released, but also provides an upgrade option to the HarmonyOS 3 trial version.

According to foreign media reports, Huawei’s photography flagship HUAWEI P60 series, and the flagship Mate X3 mobile phone with an inner folding screen, which will be sold overseas, will continue to preload the new version of the EMUI 13.1 operating system. According to news, it will be designed based on HarmonyOS, and the first batch of devices will be the P60 series and Mate X3 overseas versions that are planned to be sold in overseas markets around May.

The update content of EMUI 13.1 this time is mainly to improve the smoothness of animation and motion special effects on the left operation interface, and will also add richer personalized setting options, such as highly customized pages, 3D Always On Display settings, more beautiful interface icons and easier The zoom function of the “Camera” App you use, etc.

