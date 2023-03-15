Home Technology Bungie finally lowered Destiny 2’s Commendation requirements – Destiny 2: Lightfall
Anyone re-entering Destiny 2 since the arrival of the Lightfall expansion pack on February 28 will be familiar with the new Commendations system that Bungie introduced as a way of fostering a better community within the game. However, it is also directly tied to the Guardian Ranks progression scheme, where players need to earn a certain number of Commendations in order to complete challenges and move up the ranks.

However, it’s clear that the necessary figures for these are a bit high, and players are struggling to reach the next set of challenges due to the wait to reach these important milestones. Thankfully, Bungie has now lowered the expected numbers for all Guardian Ranks.

Because, in a new tweet, we’re told that the number of Commendations required to tick challenges at Ranks 7-11 has been significantly reduced, by 40% or more per tier. The new expected value can be seen in the tweet below.

Do you get a new Guardian Rank as this change goes into effect, or do you think it needs to drop even further?

