Home Technology Bungie has teamed up with SteelSeries for a collection of Destiny 2: Lightfall hardware – Destiny 2: Lightfall
Technology

Bungie has teamed up with SteelSeries for a collection of Destiny 2: Lightfall hardware – Destiny 2: Lightfall

by admin
Bungie has teamed up with SteelSeries for a collection of Destiny 2: Lightfall hardware – Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2 has had some pretty unusual and exciting crossovers over the past few months, including introducing Guardians into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and adding Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed decorations to the game. Now that the Lightfall expansion is less than two weeks away, many of you may be wondering if Season 20 (Season of Defiance) will add something similar.

While this season seems unlikely as Lightfall is still the big talk in town, Bungie has teamed up with SteelSeries and KontrolFreek on a range of Destiny 2: Lightfall hardware, including themed gaming mice, mouse pads, headsets, and analog stick covers .

The Neomuna-inspired collection is available now, and anyone who buys items from the lineup will also get some in-game goodies, including the Viral Celebration emote and Luminescent Precision badge. Check out the lineup here.

Here is an ad:

See also  The advent of robots capable of talking to us

You may also like

On the eve of the official release of...

“Forked Road Traveler 2” 50 hours of thunder-free...

[Attention to Thief Ship Fans!!]A Variety of New...

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting...

Frogware forced to delay Sherlock Holmes The Awakened

Presenting you with more colorful room lighting scenes...

“WILD HEARTS” Steam has mostly negative reviews, the...

TCL NXTWEAR S XR Glasses Review: The Best...

$200 The Making of Assassin’s Creed Book Announced

Wargaming.com’s Steam Publisher’s Sale starts today, and the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy