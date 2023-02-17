Destiny 2 has had some pretty unusual and exciting crossovers over the past few months, including introducing Guardians into Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and adding Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed decorations to the game. Now that the Lightfall expansion is less than two weeks away, many of you may be wondering if Season 20 (Season of Defiance) will add something similar.

While this season seems unlikely as Lightfall is still the big talk in town, Bungie has teamed up with SteelSeries and KontrolFreek on a range of Destiny 2: Lightfall hardware, including themed gaming mice, mouse pads, headsets, and analog stick covers .

The Neomuna-inspired collection is available now, and anyone who buys items from the lineup will also get some in-game goodies, including the Viral Celebration emote and Luminescent Precision badge. Check out the lineup here.

