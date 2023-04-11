Home Technology Bungie on Destiny 2: Lightfall: “Obviously some of our goals weren’t on target” – Destiny 2: Lightfall
Technology

Bungie on Destiny 2: Lightfall: “Obviously some of our goals weren’t on target” – Destiny 2: Lightfall

by admin
Bungie on Destiny 2: Lightfall: “Obviously some of our goals weren’t on target” – Destiny 2: Lightfall

While Destiny 2: Lightfall is a solid expansion, it doesn’t quite live up to last year’s stellar Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. We came to this conclusion in our review, which you can read here.

But now that the expansion has been available for about six weeks, Bungie has begun to reflect on what it offers, and in a recent blog post, the developer admitted that Lightfall didn’t live up to expectations.

As noted in the post, Bungie said: “Now that there is a lot of data, it is clear that we missed some targets and need to be updated based on constructive feedback.

As for what that matters, Bungie is primarily focused on updating and tweaking the flawed Guardian Ranks system and Commendations suite, some of which changes will begin in late May next season.

While you can read about Bungie’s planned finer tweaks here, the developer did send out a message thanking players for their constructive criticism.

“Building social systems is always challenging. Even in a studio with hundreds of people, you never know how things are going to play out in the real world until we get it into the hands of players. This community is the best The best part is that you’re not afraid to give us feedback! Constructive feedback is always appreciated and is critical to helping us get the best out of everyone, and we’ll continue to monitor and evolve our systems so they can achieve our goals.

What are your thoughts on Destiny 2: Lightfall?

You may also like

Street Fighter 6 is already the biggest game...

How to reset network connections on Mac? It...

In the secret laboratory where Apple’s chips are...

A blonde AI as the news anchor for...

In the secret laboratory where Apple’s chips are...

ChatGPT generates Web App more conveniently GPTApp automatically...

The Media Molecule Ends Live Support For Dreams...

Intel Ethernet Controller: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of...

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” update version 1.62[ray...

The nominated startups from culture, media & entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy