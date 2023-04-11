While Destiny 2: Lightfall is a solid expansion, it doesn’t quite live up to last year’s stellar Destiny 2: The Witch Queen. We came to this conclusion in our review, which you can read here.

But now that the expansion has been available for about six weeks, Bungie has begun to reflect on what it offers, and in a recent blog post, the developer admitted that Lightfall didn’t live up to expectations.

As noted in the post, Bungie said: “Now that there is a lot of data, it is clear that we missed some targets and need to be updated based on constructive feedback.

As for what that matters, Bungie is primarily focused on updating and tweaking the flawed Guardian Ranks system and Commendations suite, some of which changes will begin in late May next season.

While you can read about Bungie’s planned finer tweaks here, the developer did send out a message thanking players for their constructive criticism.

“Building social systems is always challenging. Even in a studio with hundreds of people, you never know how things are going to play out in the real world until we get it into the hands of players. This community is the best The best part is that you’re not afraid to give us feedback! Constructive feedback is always appreciated and is critical to helping us get the best out of everyone, and we’ll continue to monitor and evolve our systems so they can achieve our goals.

What are your thoughts on Destiny 2: Lightfall?