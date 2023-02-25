Home Technology Bungie prepares us for the battle of light in Destiny 2: Lightfall trailer – Destiny 2: Lightfall
As promised by Bungie, tonight’s State of Play broadcast did offer a launch trailer for the Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion. The expansion, which arrives on Tuesday (February 28), takes players to the perimeter of the Sol System to meet The Witness and his newest Disciple Calus in Neptune’s cyberpunk city of Neomuna.

With the expansion coming, Bungie is now giving us a preview of the kind of massive battles that will ensue when the penultimate chapter of the Light and Darkness Saga drops, and from the looks of this new trailer, it’s going to be a real possibility for Guardians An insurmountable challenge. Even under the instructions of Traveler who seems to have woken up.

Be sure to watch our recent expansion preview here, ahead of Lightfall’s debut next week.

