If there’s one thing Destiny 2 players love, it’s loot. Whether it’s new weapons or gear, Guardians will be selling their souls for “scrolls,” and with Destiny 2: Lightfall arriving in about a month, there will be even more souls for sale.

To that end, Bungie has now shared the Lightfall’s Weapons and Gear trailer, which examines the new armor and weapons that will be available in the expansion, and thankfully there will be plenty of them.

Whether it’s sidearms with homing rounds, weakened LMGs, breastplates that resist flinching, frozen torsos, and more. You can check out each in action in the trailer below, which will no doubt make it even more exciting for the Exotic collectors among you.

Destiny 2: Lightfall arrives on February 28, 2023.

