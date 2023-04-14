According to the content of today’s “BUNGIE Express”, the official gave a new view on the use of external auxiliary tools for PvP in the game “Destiny 2”, saying that although “external auxiliary tools” are not necessarily all plug-ins, they may also be peripheral macro functions. However, misuse of these tools can lead to imbalances in the PvP game, so players who use “external aids” to gain an additional advantage will be strengthened, and measures such as warnings, restrictions, or bans will be imposed.

However, if you are a player who needs to rely on barrier-free equipment to obtain a normal gaming experience, it is not considered to be in the scope of abusing external auxiliary tools. It is just how to distinguish this part. At present, there is no further explanation from the official, and it has not yet been announced when the new system will be implemented. Confirmed, for more details, please refer to the official information below.

BUNGIE’s attitude towards third-party auxiliary tools has turned from defense to offense Our community has become increasingly frustrated with the use of third-party peripherals to manipulate game clients and cheat. These devices hook up to a computer or console where they can run simple programs or cheat games to give themselves additional aiming assistance, for example. You’ll notice that we don’t disclose the names of these tools, mainly because we don’t want to draw unnecessary attention to them. Instead, our focus is that using these tools will negatively impact the PvP environment. To that end, Bungie has adopted the following policy on outside assistance of any kind: Bungie supports players using external aids to achieve the experience the game designers intended for you, but will take counteraction, including blocking, against those who specifically abuse these tools to gain an advantage. An “external aid” can be any device or input that enhances the player’s ability to control the game beyond what the game itself usually provides. This includes, but is not limited to, programmable controllers, keyboard and mouse adapters, macro programs, or automation through artificial intelligence. This does not include features provided by Bungie. For more information on Bungie’s support for accessibility, see the goals outlined by the Bungie Accessibility Club here. “Achieving the experience the game designer intended for you” means that the difficulty or expectation of the content is designed for a reason. We don’t want software or hardware to automatically remove difficulty. So, if you can only play Destiny 2 properly if you use accessibility tools, then it’s not a policy violation. It is against the rules to use these tools to mitigate challenges for all players, such as reducing recoil or increasing aim assist. “Gaining an advantage” means directly or indirectly used for the purpose of achieving victory. For example, some players who abused these tools were able to level up in PvP classes much faster than players would expect to level up through normal play. Since instances of cheating in PvE can affect events such as the World No. 1 contest, and even spill over into PvP, we will be investigating all gameplay for violations. We will monitor violations and issue warnings, restrictions and/or blocks when appropriate. This is a much-discussed issue within the studio and in the community, our goal is to allow everyone to enjoy the game while also protecting our community, we will strike the right balance between these two Bungie goals .