Bungie wants to know which Destiny 2 gun you want as a cosmetic – Destiny 2: Lightfall

Bungie’s weekly blog post has been shared, and in this latest post, it’s revealed that the Destiny 2 developers are once again asking its players which guns they’d like to see get new cosmetics.

Following on from the previous voting cycle, where the Arbalest Exotic was both selected and then one of three designs decided by the community, Bungie has now revealed the shortlist for the Exotic weapons that make up this year’s ballot. These are the burdens of Weatherhold, Thunder King, and Izanagi.

Voting for which weapon to choose to receive the new look is now open and emailed to the Destiny 2 community. This will go on for a while, and when the winner is decided, Bungie will work with already confirmed community creators to provide three unique cosmetic items, and will then also vote again to see which ones will appear on Destiny 2 in the future.

It’s taking a while for the developer to announce the process, which means this new cosmetic won’t arrive until next year’s expansion, The Final Shape.

As for what the final community-voted cosmetic looks like, you can see it below.

