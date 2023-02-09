The recently-released Samsung Galaxy S23 series may be one of your New Year’s interest spending goals, but friends who want to buy the S23 series may need to consider one thing carefully, that is, some foreign media found that the Android 13 operating system takes up as much as 60GB ! If you want to buy the S23 128GB version with the least storage capacity, the storage should explode soon.

Recently, foreign media found that the Android 13 operating system installed on the Samsung Galaxy S23 series occupies up to 60GB of storage capacity, which means that if you use the S23 128GB version with the least storage capacity, almost half of the storage capacity has been taken up. However, in the Google Pixel 7 series, the Android 13 operating system only uses about 15GB of the phone’s storage capacity, which is 75% lower. The reason why the Android 13 installed on the S23 series is so “stuck” is because Samsung is obliged to use the Google app that comes with Android itself on the phone, but some Google apps are launched by Samsung itself, so there are duplications program situation. However, if you buy the S23 series later and the storage is exploding, you can actually purchase other cloud services, such as Google Drive or Microsodt OneDrive, etc., or you can directly buy the 512GB or even 1TB version of the S23 series from the beginning.

Source: Android Authority