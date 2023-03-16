Listen to the audio version of the article

A recent Gartner study tells us that, by 2024, 65% of enterprise software applications will be programmed with low-code systems and that, by 2030, the volume of business related to low-code and no-code development platforms (and therefore environments that require little or no basic coding skills to write and integrate complex applications) will be $187 billion. Figures aside (which are very important), the terminology of the “old” computer science returns to the fore when it comes to business process management and automation solutions at an industrial level, an area in which the Italian software house Cualeva specializes with its own DocsMarshal platform.

Made in Italy software to manage businesses

Founded in 2016, the Brescia-based company (from Puegnago sul Garda) gathered customers, experts and partners last week to present the many new features of the 2023 version of DocsMarshal, which has now fully entered the category of “low code” platforms and in this sense a first for Italy. The scope of intervention of this software is, as mentioned, Business Process Management and the consequent rethinking of processes from a digital point of view through the complete automation of the same, without the need to resort to customized coding but by resorting to a series of integrated tools having the aim of increasing the efficiency and productivity of company plants while maintaining the existing management systems.

How DocMarshal works

The functional peculiarities introduced by the new release, as confirmed by the CEO of Cualeva, Luca Cavedaghi, respond to the factors of speed and versatility, while the leap forward in software performance (quantified in the order of 15%) increases the possibility (shared among developers and business figures) to create applications through graphical interfaces by eliminating manual code writing and source code maintenance, with an immediate positive impact on implementation and training costs. Furthermore, other declared qualities of DocsMarshal are the ability to manage and extract data of different types thanks to the integrated business intelligence engine and to integrate with the pre-existing application ecosystem (Erp system in primis, but also the IT system of the administrative and from the factory), to which is added the graphic WorkFlow engine that allows you to automate any process at 360 degrees, leveraging the total and synergistic compatibility of the software with the various technologies already present in the company. Whoever uses the platform, from manufacturing companies to startup During the event, Cualeva also gave the floor to some company representatives who experienced the benefits that an advanced Business Process Management solution brings to an organization that is facing its own digital transformation journey. BLM Group, for example, is a globally established manufacturer of high-precision, high-performance laser cutting, tube bending and tube forming machines, and uses DocsMarshal to support the various stages of the production cycle through resource planning and complete management of the required activities, from installation to maintenance. The Monza Polyclinic Group, on the other hand, has adopted the platform to integrate and simplify administrative and clinical processes with the design of an organizational model that provides for the extension of treatment processes even outside the hospital walls. Lastly, Econocom-Asystel Bizmatica has invested in DocsMarshal for optimizing the performance of document entry processes for energy practices through the complete automation of this activity.