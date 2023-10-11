But are users willing to pay for social media?

It’s been in the air for a while, but now it’s about to become official: Meta would be ready to offer a paid service to its European users, giving in exchange the ability to use a version of Facebook and Instagram free of advertising. The monthly cost should be 13 euros from smartphones and 10 euros from desktops.

The reason behind Meta’s move lies in the verdict of the Court of Justice of the European Unionwhich last December decreed that Meta cannot use users’ personal data – through which it targets the ads shown to us – unless they have given explicit consent.

However, Meta’s decision is only the latest in a long series of initiatives of this type, which have involved practically every social network. Not only have Facebook and Instagram already offered the paid “Meta verified” option for some time (which guarantees certification and greater account protection, and is designed mainly for creators), but Paid services have also been made available in various ways by Snapchat, X/Twitter, Telegram and even TikTokwhich is reportedly ready to launch an ad-free version for $4.99 a month.

Social networks Facebook and Instagram will be paid for those who do not want advertising by Pier Luigi Pisa 03 October 2023

The reasons why social media subscriptions are suddenly becoming so popular don’t just have to do with privacy and account protection. As underlined by the Wall Street Journal“economic difficulties have reduced advertisers’ budgets and initiatives such as those of Apple (which hinders the tracking of users on iPhone, ndr) they have made ads less profitable. Meta’s advertising revenue doubled between 2016 and 2018 and then again in 2021. But in 2022, for the first time, it dropped compared to the previous year.”

The analysis That legal lock that allows Facebook and Instagram to make you pay for not using your data by Simone Cosimi 10 October 2023

He’s curious short circuit: while streaming platforms introduce advertising by offering cheaper subscriptions in exchange, the services that we have always been used to using for free now offer a paid option for those who want to give up advertising (or obtain other advantages). It is not even the only case: generative artificial intelligence software has quickly started to limit its free use (as is the case with Midjourney) or to make the most powerful tools available only for a fee (as is the case with ChatGPT). Wanting to further broaden the scope, even online information – which for decades was free and supported by advertising – is increasingly becoming paid.

In short, although in different ways and for different reasons, the era in which we were used to using web services of all kinds for free is coming to an end. However, the accumulation of online subscriptions risks starting to weigh too heavily on our pockets. And therefore, at least as far as social networks are concerned, the question is above all one: but How many users are willing to pay not to see advertising?

In-depth analysis Why are the new social networks unable to establish themselves? by Andrea Daniele Signorelli 02 October 2023

A research conducted in 2021 by Privacy HQ does not seem to give exciting answers: 63% of users had in fact bought, in the month before the survey, at least one object or service discovered thanks to advertising on social media. Almost the 75% of users had also admitted to prefer the free version with advertising.

Only partially different answers came from a study of Harvard Business Review. A sample of one thousand US users were in fact asked, on a scale of 1 to 10, how much they would be willing to pay for a subscription to their favorite social network. On average, the results obtained were just over 7, therefore indicating a not too much interest. Interestingly, graduate users were much more likely to pay for social media (7.4) than those without a degree (5.8).

For the platforms, however, the lack of enthusiasm shown by users may not be a problem. Especially in the case of Meta and its ad-free offer, the goal could also be to force subscribers to agree to give up their data for advertising purposes, offering the free option not so much to find new sources of revenue, but above all to appease European concerns and circumvent the obstacles posed by Apple. The account verification and protection options are designed above all for so-called “power users” (in particular creators and influencers), who obviously represent a small fraction of the overall social media audience.

Social network “I do not authorize”, episode 3: the ridiculous hoax that (does not) protect Facebook by Emanuele Capone returns 11 September 2023

All this is also confirmed by the words of the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri, who on In fact, 13 euros a month to use social media that we have used for free for decades does not seem like a particularly convenient price. It is very likely that, in the Meta area, they are perfectly aware of all this.