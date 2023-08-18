“But are you talking to me?” Robert De Niro turns 80…

When playing to draw up the rankings of best film in the history of cinemait always ends there: o Fourth power by Orson Welles, o 2001: A Space Odyssey by Stanley Kubrick or a few others. And when the same game is played with the actors, the list of names is always the same. And rest assured that it is never lacking in the category Robert De Niro.

In a recent interview, an imprudent host asked De Niro: “Who is the greatest actor you’ve ever worked with?”. And he, after a short pause: “Myself”, which was followed by one of those priceless grins that made his figure legendary. And that they sent the public into raptures.

In short: today, Thursday 17 August, the great Robert De Niro turns 80. Let us briefly recall an acting giant, about whom everything has already been written and said, but not enough has been written and said yet.

L’italo-americano Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro was born in Manhattan on August 17, 1943, and his paternal grandparents were from Ferrazzano, a small town in the province of Campobasso. Whose surname was actually Di Niro: Bob became De Niro due to a transcription error of an employee who evidently didn’t have the same obsessive dedication of the actor when he has to study a character.

Discover all Robert De Niro movies with Prime Video, it’s FREE for 30 days

Easy jokes aside, for his 80th birthday Robert De Niro treated himself to a trip to Italy (but it is unknown whether it will also arrive in the country of origin).

The inimitable De Niro

And how do you, in the short space of an article, account for the artistic stature of Robert De Niro? We have already mentioned the obsessive care for each character. Thinking back to one of the most legendary roles in his early films, the Travis from that 1976 Taxi Driver that made him famous all over the world, there is already a lot to say.

Although De Niro had previously worked with Scorsese in Mean Streets (1973), and thanks to the interpretation of IThe Godfather – Part II by Francis Ford Coppola (1975) had won the Oscar for best supporting actor. The statuette for best leading actor will win it in 1981, when to play the boxer Jack La Motta of Wild bull De Niro will have to gain 30 kilos.

But we were talking about Taxi Driver: to get into the part better, De Niro actually drove a cab for several days, 12 hours a day. And the immortal line repeated in the mirror, “You talkin’ to me?” (translated into Italian with “You say to me?”) the great actor he took it from a Bruce Springsteen concert, which he had witnessed shortly before filming. So the Boss responded to the crowd who chanted his name.

These two elements say a lot about De Niro: painstaking attention to the construction of one’s character but also antennas always aimed at picking up what in the world can be useful for one’s job.

Over 100 movies

In this sentimental tribute to Robert De Niro’s eightieth birthday, allow us to follow a thread that is more emotional than chronological.

De Niro has acted in over 100 filmsyes Three bedrooms in Manhattan by Marcel Carné (1965, but De Niro appears for a few seconds and is not credited) a Killers of the flower moon by Martin Scorsese, which will be released next October.

In between, many masterpieces: let us recall at least, in addition to the titles already mentioned, The hunter by Michael Cimino (1978), Those good guys e Casino (Martin Scorsese, 1990 and 1995).

Along with several films in which, almost joking with his own mythDe Niro appears in marginal but hyper-characterized (and very tasty) roles: think, for example, of the unjustly forgotten Brazil by Terry Gilliam (1985) oa Jackie Brown by Quentin Tarantino (1997).

Since the nineties of twentieth century (quote!) unmemorable films in which De Niro has starred have increased. But always providing his own extraordinary ability to get into character by communicating a lot with the minimum of movements possible. A lesson in measure, and therefore in style, for many actors who create an unbearable mixture between their narcissism and the role they should play. But de Niro himself explained to us that “nothing is more offensive than an actor playing his own personality”.

Robert De Niro Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken, John Savage (Actors)Michael Cimino (Director)

Tribeca Film Festival and more

Robert De Niro is not only a monumental actor.

In 2003 he was one of the founders of the Tribeca Film Festival, and he tried himself as a director twice: in Bronx (1993) e in The Good Shepherd – The shadow of power (2006).

In addition to having produced a number of films, including Public enemy by Michael Mann (2009) and the unfairly little known 36 Quai des Goldsmiths by Olivier Marchal (2010).

Beyond the cinema, let’s not forget his strong sympathy for the Democratic Party, and his own resentment of Donald Trump. Which, in recent years, our De Niro has expressed publicly with tones and words… undoubtedly explicit.

Happy birthday, great Robert De Niro.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

