But German users will have to wait

There is no official app for the iPhone yet. If you wanted to use “ChatGPT” on Apple’s smartphone, you either had to switch to the mobile website or to third-party apps, some of which were subject to a fee. From now on this is no longer necessary, provided you live in the “right” country.

Official ChatGPT app for the iPhone presented: Germans have to wait

OpenAI has finally heard the many requests and is now providing one official ChatGPT app for iPhone available in Apple’s App Store. In contrast to many previous “fake apps”, the application for using artificial intelligence is free of charge and generally does not have any advertising. The only requirement is an iPhone with iOS 16.1 or later (source: OpenAI).

However, there is a small “blemish”. Open AI’s ChatGPT app is up and running currently only on the US App Store available. If you are looking for this on your iPhone in this country, you will unfortunately not find it. The developer provides the explanation for this absence, quote (translated): “We start with the introduction in the USA and will expand to more countries in the coming weeks.“

German users will have to be patient if they don’t have one US Apple ID use. Of course, this gives you access to the US store and you could already secure the official ChatGPT app (view it in the US app store).

This is what the official ChatGPT app for iPhone looks like. (Image source: Apple App Store)



Also go empty Android users out of. But these are to come in the near future. An app for the Google system is therefore already in development.

The app offers numerous features. Among other things, the chat history is synchronized on all of the user’s devices via the OpenAI account. The surface corresponds to the already known and very reduced web interface.

Already knew? Here’s how you should protect yourself now:

ChatGPT Plus per In-App-Abo

Even though the app itself is free, paid via an in-app purchase can still be used for just under 20 US dollars a month „ChatGPT Plus“ subscribe to. Equivalent to the web version, the newer GPT 4 model is then available and users receive priority access. Even in times of high server load, “Plus users” don’t have to wait long for the right answers.

With a little more than 42 MB, the download is not particularly heavy. Understandable, after all it is only an interface in the form of an app. The actual work takes place on the OpenAI servers. Of course that also means: Nothing works without an internet connection.

GIGA recommends Popular with GIGA readers

Don’t want to miss any more news about technology, games and pop culture? No current tests and guides? Then follow us on Facebook or Twitter.