Buy a RENO smartphone and win tickets to the UEFA Champions League • Techzilla

For all football and technology lovers there is good news: until October 31st by purchasing a smartphone from the RENO10 or RENO8 series on Oppostore.it you will have the chance to win tickets for one of the scheduled UEFA Champions League matches.

In fact, OPPO confirms itself again for this year as the official partner for the UEFA Champions League, promoting passion and enthusiasm in the world of football, immortalising the most thrilled with technologically advanced devices.

How to participate

Until October 31st you will be able to purchase a smartphone from the RENO 8 or RENO 10 series like the latest Reno 10 Pro (here you can find our review), thus participating in the ticket draw which will be held on November 15th.

The matches will be assigned to the winners randomly and among the matches in which you can participate there are:

Lazio – Cèltic 28 November Milan – Dortmund 28 November Napoli – Braga 12 December Inter – Real Sociedad 12 December

The RENO Series Smartphones

OPPO Reno10 Pro offers extremely high resolution, guaranteeing sharp details and high definition at any moment of the action. Two particularly appreciated features are the presence of OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and All Pixel Omni-Direction PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus) which ensure image stability making it possible to capture clear photos and videos even when moving.

OPPO Reno10 is equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery and offers sufficient autonomy without having to worry about running out of battery during the match. Plus, charging technology 67W SUPERVOOC allows fans to recharge the battery to 50% in just 15 minutes, the optimal time between one time and another.

OPPO Reno8 Pro is capable of making night videos and in any low light condition in 4K. Apart from this, i sensori Flagship Sony, IMX709 e IMX766, integrated into the 50MP primary camera, are known for their ability to capture more light. This is crucial during night football matches, as it allows you to capture vivid details and colours, thus improving image quality in both photos and videos.

Comfort, lightness and aesthetics. Fundamental features for watching a football match with your smartphone: OPPO Reno8 has a weight of only 179 g and a thickness of 7.67 mm and together with the OPPO Glow effect, which reduces fingerprints, makes the device nice and attractive. The smartphone is the perfect device that allows you to enjoy the event without having to worry about the weight or bulk of the device and its refined aesthetic also adds a touch of elegance to the experience.

For more information on the contest visit the dedicated page on OPPO Store.

