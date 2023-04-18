Buy cheap ASUS Vibe CX34 Flip from 850€ (04/2023)

In the world of gaming laptops, ASUS has taken a bold step and presented the Vibe CX34 Flip, which belongs to the new product category of gaming Chromebooks. This sleek and powerful device runs on ChromeOS and mostly focuses on cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass. With the Vibe CX34 Flip, ASUS wants to show that gaming doesn’t always have to go hand in hand with complex operating systems. Will that work?

Strong hardware for a Chromebook

The ASUS Vibe CX34 Flip is characterized by strong hardware for a Chromebook. In the heart of the device beats a brisk Intel Core i5-1235U Processor (10 cores, up to 4.4 GHz) that ensures a smooth user experience. With 8GB LPDDR4X memory the device is more than well equipped for ChromeOS to handle even more demanding applications and multitasking. The big enough 256 GB SSD (M.2 NVMe) enables fast data access and offers enough space for apps and personal data.

While the graphics performance is of secondary importance since the focus is on cloud gaming, all games from the PlayStore can be played without any problems and hardly exhaust the Chromebook. Thus, the Vibe CX34 Flip shows that even with a Chromebook, the hardware should not be neglected and thus offers a solid foundation for mobile gaming.

Flottes 14″ Display mit Stylus-Support

The ASUS Vibe CX34 Flip features a 14″ display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels in 16:10 format comes along. Thanks to the IPS panel, you get good viewing angles and an above-average maximum brightness of up to 400 nits.

One of the highlights of the display is the 180° folding function, which allows the Chromebook to be used flexibly and comfortably in different positions. The Touchscreen also supports the use of the already stowed in the case Stylus and thus opens up new possibilities for interaction and productivity.

Another plus is the very fast 144 Hz refresh ratewhich ensures a particularly smooth display and contributes to a better experience, especially for fast games and videos.

Cloud gaming a sensible alternative?

The ASUS Vibe CX34 Flip’s focus on cloud gaming services like GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass offers some potential benefits for gamers. Cloud gaming eliminates the need to install games locally on the device, saving storage space and reducing setup time. In addition, many of the games are already included in the respective subscription, which reduces the costs of buying games individually. Another great advantage of the cloud gaming approach is the ability to play almost anywhere as long as a stable internet connection is available. This makes the gaming experience mobile and independent of the performance of the local hardware.

Fast connection thanks to WiFi 6E

Das ASUS Vibe CX34 Flip relies on the latest WiFi 6E (802.11ax) standard and in theory achieves a very high data transmission rate in the WLAN, provided that the other side also supports the latest standard. Other connectivity is solid. There is Bluetooth 5.1, for example to connect your smartphone or gaming controller to the Chromebook. On the connection side, you rely on 1x USB-A, 2x USB-C (with DP support), 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5 mm combo audio jack and a micro SD card reader.

High price for a Chromebook

The CX34 Flip looks great and is in no way inferior to the current ASUS notebooks. The dimensions are handy at 32 x 23.5 x 2 cm and the weight is still comfortable at 1.81 kg. The battery is also sufficiently large at 63 Wh and can be charged with up to 45W via the included USB-C power supply.

The biggest point of criticism is probably the very high price for a Chromebook. Even if the focus is on cloud gaming and you hardly have to make any compromises, ChromeOS is more limited than with a full operating system such as Windows or MacOS.