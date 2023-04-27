Buy cheap Chuwi HiPad XPro from 140€ (04/2023)

With the Chuwi HiPad Max, the manufacturer is launching a somewhat slimmed-down version of the Chuwi HiPad Max. The good thing is that the manufacturer hasn’t removed Widevine Level L1 for Full HD streams.

cracker! You’re getting the tablet for 139,99 € on Amazon.de with €30 immediate discount on offer.

With the Chuwi HiPad Max, the manufacturer has already launched a tablet that, above all, thanks to Widevine Level L1 and a Snapdragon processor and was able to score. With the Chuwi HiPad XPro the manufacturer is now launching a slightly larger but weaker tablet. The Chuwi HiPad XPro comes at a price 139,99€ on Amazon.de on offer.

Comparison of the Chuwi HiPad XPro and Max

Chuwi HiPad XPro

Chuwi HiPad Max Display 10,51″, 1920 x 1200 Pixel, IPS, 60 Hz, 360 nits 10,36″, 2000 x 1200 PixelIPS, 60Hz, 400 Nits processor UNISOC T616, Octa Core @ 2 GHz Snapdragon 680, Octa-Core @ 2,4GHz

graphics chip ARM Mali-G57 MP1 Qualcomm Adreno 610 GPU RAM 6 GB LPDDR4X 8 GB LPDDR4X Internal Storage 128GB, expandable 128GB, expandable Camera 13 megapixel main camera

0.3 megapixel depth camera 8 Megapixel front camera 8 Megapixel

5 Megapixel battery pack 7.000 mAh, 10W Laden 7.000 mAh, 10 Watt Laden connectivity LTE (inkl. Band 7/20), Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-Band WLAN 5, USB-C, GPS LTE (inkl. Band 20), Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-Band WLAN 5, USB-C, GPS Features Widevine Level 1, four speakers Widevine Level 1, Stereo Lautsprecher Dimensions / Weight 246,4 x 161,51 x 7,3 mm / 500 g 246,5 x 156,25 x 8 mm/ 440g operating system Android 12 Android 12

A sleek design

Overall, the design has only changed minimally compared to its predecessor. The tablet with dimensions of 246,4 x 161,51 x 7,3 mm and one Weight of 500g is a bit bigger and heavier than the Chuwi HiPad Max. The manufacturer opted for a plain gray color. If you take the product images as a guide, the display edges should also be limited.

IPS display with full HD resolution

You can find that on the front 10,51 Zoll (26,7 cm) IPS Display with a Resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and 60 Hz Bildwiederholfrequenz. The tablet thus achieves a ppi of 215 (compared to 259 ppi in the Max model).

The brightness is rated by the manufacturer as maximum 360 nits specified. That should be enough for indoor use, but it might be tight in direct sunlight. You can also find the 8 MP front camerawhich sits in the middle of the display.

Bye Bye Snapdragon, hallo UNISOC

With the Chuwi HiPad Max, the manufacturer also relied on a Snapdragon 680, which was received very positively by us and the community. In what feels like a Lite version, the Chuwi HiPad XPro, the manufacturer again relies on a UNISOC processor.

Specifically, you install one UNISOC T616 octa-core processor with a clock frequency of 2.0 GHz. Join in 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB storage. The latter thanks MicroSD-Slot expand.

battery and connectivity

In addition to the standard USB-C port you still get with the tablet WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, thanks to the SIM card slot, you get LTE, with bands 7 and 20, which are important for Germany. Furthermore, thanks to GPS, there should also be access to navigation services.

As with the previous model, the battery is one 7,000 mAh Starken Akku. It should be enough for a few hours of video playback or surfing the Internet. However, the battery is only charged with a maximum of 10 watts.

Android 12 and still Widevine Level L1

Chuwi continues to set up the operating system Android 12. So you’re still halfway up to date. When it comes to updates, you shouldn’t get your hopes up too high. Experience has shown that it is quite rare for manufacturers to continue to update their systems here.

Furthermore, Chuwi touches on here again Widevine Level L1. That means Amazon Prime Video and Netflix can be streamed in Full HD.

A tablet with a dual camera

As is known from China tablets, the cameras shouldn’t do much here either. Even if Chuwi uses a dual camera setup on the back here, the camera shouldn’t do much more than read a QR code here and there or one or two snapshots. The front camera is sufficient for video chats or the like, but don’t expect miracles here either.

Camera Setup for HiPad XPro

13 MP main camera

0.3MP depth camera

8MP front camera

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Instead of a Snapdragon processor, a UNISOC is installed and the display is also compromised. However, one is surprised that the loudspeakers are set to 4 instead of 2 speakers. At least the manufacturer didn’t skimp on what is probably the most important feature and continues to rely on Widevine Level L1.

In terms of performance, you get a tablet that is well positioned for daily surfing and watching videos. With more demanding tasks and demanding games, the limit should be reached quite quickly.