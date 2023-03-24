You can currently get the outdoor smartphone with an AMOLED panel for a price 429,99€ on Amazon.de on offer.

Doogee V2 Display 6,4″, AMOLED, 2400 x 1080 Pixel, 60Hz processor Mediatek Dimensity 700, Octa-Core, 2,2 Ghz, 7 nm graphics chip Mali-G57 RAM 8 GB Internal memory 256 GB UFS 2.2 Camera 64 MP main camera + 20 MP Sony IMX 350 infrared +8 MP Samsung S5K4H7 ultra wide angle front camera 16 MP Samsung S5K3P9SP battery pack 6000 mAh, 33 watt charging, 15 watt wireless charging connectivity 5G, Dual-Sim, Dual-Band WLAN 5, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo) Features IP68, IP69K & MIL-STD-810H certification, infrared night vision Mass weight 170,5 x 81,5 x 14,7 mm / 296 g operating system Android 11

Outdoor Design mit Carbon Optik

As usual with Doogee’s outdoor smartphones, you can already see their stability. The black frame is again quite wide and should provide additional protection. Of course, the typical certifications are IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810G back on board. The V20 with its dimensions of 170,5 x 81,5 x 14,7 mm and a weight of 296 g the typical dimensions for an outdoor smartphone.

The display was finally set to relative narrow edges and set the small hole notch (instead of the teardrop notch). There is also one more Notification LED on the front.

The back looks a lot more stylish too. Here was a Carbon Design chosen which one with a rubberized layer is covered so that you have a firm grip. The small one is striking 1,05″ Display next to the (for outdoor smartphones) relatively small camera set-up.

Finally with an AMOLED display

Doogee has probably noticed that it makes more sense to use a good display with better brightness for outdoor use. With the V20, a AMOLED Display instead of the usual IPS panels. The 6,4″ Display solves with 2400 x 1080 Pixel and offers a pixel density of 409 ppi.

It is really positive that a better display was used here, but it seems that savings were made in other areas. The display only offers one 60Hz refresh rate, that could definitely be more. The AMOLED display is protected by Gorilla Glass.

The AMOLED panel achieves an almost twice as high brightness of ~1000 nits. With the usually built-in IPS displays from Doogee or other outdoor smartphones, we were often only around 400 nits on average.

The decision is very good and makes sense, since the intended use of outdoor smartphones is usually outdoors.

Additional 1.04″ display on the back

Aside from the AMOLED panel on the front, Doogee installs another in the V2 small display on the back. Unfortunately, we don’t get any information on the resolution from the manufacturer here. It’s not an always-on display, because it can go through turning or moving of the smartphone or through be turned on by tapping. As soon as the battery power is below 30%, the automatic switch-on function is automatically deactivated by rotating it to save battery power.

On the display you can see the Display the time, date and battery chargealso the Control media playback and also Accept or reject calls. The design can also be adjusted in the settings. Unfortunately, on the back no notifications are displayed. The display on the back is new for an outdoor phone and is a nice feature, even if its uses are limited.

processor and memory

The power in the Doogee V20 is provided by a Dimensity 700 from home Mediatek. This one is in the middle class classified and calculated ~340,000 Antutu Points. The SoC features 8 cores with a maximum of 2.2 Ghz clock. After all, the rather mid-range chip in the relatively modern 7 nm process and has been on the market since 2021.

For the graphical representation, a Mali-G57 built-in chip. All in all, relatively up-to-date and sufficient hardware for an outdoor smartphone.

The processor is supported by 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage. If the generous storage space is still not enough, you can use it up to 1TB by a MicroSD card expand, but then has to do without the dual SIM function in return.

Good battery and Android 11

With the strong 6000mAh large battery the Doogee V20 will be supplied with enough juice. This should probably last several days with normal use without having to load it. The battery can be USB Type-C cable with 33 watts quite fast charge and alternatively wirelessly with 15 Watt. The operating system is still on Android 11, experience has shown that there will probably no longer be any updates here either. In Doogee’s defense, it must be said that the smartphone was launched in early 2022. OK. Admittedly, Android 12 could have been preinstalled.

Standard camera equipment

Doogee starts again with the V20 3-Fach-Camera Setup. The sensors are composed as follows:

Main camera: 48 Megapixel (f/1.8)

48 Megapixel (f/1.8) Ultraweitwinkel: 8 Megapixel Samsung S5K4H7

8 Megapixel Samsung S5K4H7 night vision: 20 megapixels with a Sony IMX350 sensor (f/1.8)

20 megapixels with a Sony IMX350 sensor (f/1.8) Front camera: 16 Megapixel Samsung S5K3P9SP (f/2.0)

This should take usable pictures with the V20 Outdoor Smartphone. In addition, the main camera offers a AI and HDR mode as well as one UHD Mode of recordings with up to 108 MP can shoot. Whether you can see a real difference there is still questionable.

Connectivity with 5G

The Doogee V20 is equipped with 5G and also covers all necessary 4G frequencies for use in Germany. The integrated dual band WLAN 5 is not the current standard, but of course it is still sufficient. The connection overflows Bluetooth 5.1 and the position is determined via GPS (Glonass, Galileo and Beidou).

Nice features, but only SD quality when streaming

features like NFC, Google Pay and FM Radio are also on board the Doogee V20. There is also an adjustable function key on the side. The Fingerprint sensor is in the power button integrated and the memory can be expanded via a hybrid dual SIM slot. Unfortunately we have to open here too Avoid Widevine L1which means streaming services like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video are limited to SD quality watching movies and series.

Conclusion: Buy Doogee V20?

Basically, you get a good mid-range outdoor smartphone here. A unique selling point here is definitely the much brighter AMOLED display, although a better refresh rate could also be used here. With a refresh rate of just 60 Hz, only the absolute standard is covered.

The look is a bit more modern here, but the additional information display on the back is striking. Whether that makes sense or is useful is another matter. Otherwise, as usual, you have a robust and waterproof housing and a large battery.

However, the mid-range performance should be sufficient for use and practically, 5G is finally used here. Whether you need 5G in the outback or in the forest is an open question. In the overall package, Doogee delivers a good mid-range smartphone.