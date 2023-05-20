Buy cheap Dreame L10 Ultra from 799€ (05/2023)

Will vacuum robots, with a full station, finally become more affordable? That seems to be Dreame’s goal, because with the Dreame L10s Ultra they already have a great station on the market. However, this costs around €1,100. Now you ask that Dreame L10 Ultra before, this is very slightly slimmed down, but with an introductory price of 900 € significantly more affordable. I will explain to you what changes this entails.

Technical data in comparison of the three full stations

Dreame L10 Ultra Dreame L10s Ultra Roborock S7 Pro Ultra Navigation laser navigation Laser Navigation + object detection laser navigation battery pack 5.200 mAh 5.200 mAh 5.200 mAh suction power 5.300 Pa 5.300 Pa 5.100 Pa dust and water chamber 450 / 80 ml 350 / 80 ml 400 / 200 ml water, waste water tank and dust bag 2,5 / 2,4 / 3 L 2,5 / 2,4 / 3 L 2 / 2 / 2,5 L Duration 210 min just suck 210 min just suck 180 min Features Wipe function with non-wipe zones and rotating mop

anhebbare Wischmopps to avoid wet carpets

selective room division (specific control of rooms)

Mapping with multiple map storage 3 (floor storage)

Carpet detection (increases suction power)

Self-cleaning, hot air drying & suction station Mopping function with non-wiping zones and rotating mops

liftable mops to avoid wet carpets

selective room division (specific control of rooms)

Mapping with multiple map storage (storey storage)

Carpet detection (increases suction power)

Video Manager

Automatic cleaning liquid dosing

Self-cleaning, hot air drying & suction station

object detection Wipe function with non-wipe zones and VibraRise

anhebbare Wischplatte to avoid wet carpets

selective room division (specific control of rooms)

Mapping with multiple map storage (storey storage)

Carpet detection (increases suction power)

self-cleaning & suction station

Dreame L10s Ultra gets a little brother

Yes exactly, the Dreme L10 Ultra is the new little brother. Why small? Most manufacturers always bring improvements to the market. It’s different here, because the L10 is identical to the L10s in many ways, but not all.

When navigating without a camera and thus also on the 3D obstacle detection. Which makes sense for households, which are mostly very tidy anyway. 3D obstacle detection only makes sense if you leave a lot lying around, have pets or children like me. 🤣 But then it becomes significantly more expensive. Also the automatic cleaning fluid dosingg is omitted, and so are the extra costs. You can now also buy cleaning products for Robys, which are really good. I use the BiOHY floor cleaner myself, for example, this is an extra concentrate for vacuum robots, because with Robys you have to make sure that it doesn’t foam too much. Simply put the floor cleaner in the fresh water tank according to the instructions, so you can save yourself a dispenser. But there is also one thing that is increasing, namely that dirt collection container in the vacuum robot, it was still 350 ml with the L10s Ultra, but it increases with the L10 Ultra 450 ml.



And that’s basically all the changes, really not much, but it has an extreme effect on the price.

Look almost unchanged – stays chic

Like the Dreame L10s Ultra, I find these base station still most stylish currently on the market. Since the base station is not so much in width, but in height. Everything here is plain white, so totally inconspicuous, after all he’s supposed to be cleaning and not win a model competition.

I think it’s a shame that the flap at the front doesn’t really have a hold, it just sits in there, meaning that you always have to remove it completely to get to the dust container. One would have wished for something more like a “door”.

Roby also comes in the classic, white, typically round vacuum robot design.

Laser navigation without a camera

Like the Dreame L10s Ultra, you can find one Laserturm before, the navigation will be reliable. It is now standard on the market that vacuum robots with carpet and crash sensors are equipped. This allows the Roby when he recognizes carpets, die suction power to increase, because there you need more suction power to suck up hair and dirt better.

Or that in case he wipes that mop lifts. Due to the lack of a camera, obstacles are not bypassed, which means that you have to make sure that the surroundings are tidy, otherwise it may drive over them (if the objects are too small) or often nudge them.

Cleaning performance doesn’t change – so stay strong

Sucking with the little brother

With a strong suction power of 5.300 Pa, it even has more suction power than the Roborock S7 Pro. And this is usually noticeable, I myself now use the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, which already has 5,100 Pa and cleans the carpet much better than the Roby I had before, with 2,500 Pa. I don’t have to pick up the cordless vacuum cleaner myself to vacuum it again. Therefore, it can be assumed that the Dreame L10 Ultra is a good cleaning result lies down. This saves you time accordingly.

suction

No changes at all, which is good as the system sucks into the 3l Staubbehalter worked before, so why change anything about it. The only new thing is that dirt collection container in Roby with 450ml is a bit larger, it takes a little longer to suck everything into the dust bag. But he doesn’t have to empty himself quite as often for that.

Wipe

A great combination! If we look at other models like the Ecovacs X1 Omni, this one has rotating mops but cannot lift them on carpets. The Roborock S7 Pro, on the other hand, has a vibrating mop plate that it can also raise, which is very important when you have carpets. The Dreame L10 Ultra and also its big brother have rotating mopswhich they also have lift can. So he can have carpets up to one Height von 7mm drive over them without getting them wet.

It not only lifts the mops on carpets, but also when it has finished cleaning and drives back to the station from there. So he doesn’t spread the dirt in the mops on the floor.

The only drawback I noticed is that he owns one permanently integrated water tank. So you can’t remove it and clean it, I’ve already complained about this with the Ecovacs X1 Omni.



(the small hole in the middle is used to fill the water tank inside)

The water becomes greasy after a while if it stays in the container for a long time. There is simply no way to clean this container properly.

But you can also save money here, since you are like the big brother no cleaning cartridges must buy again. But there is also that no detergent dispenser. what in my eyes also not necessary there are good floor cleaners that can be put directly into the fresh water tank. For example the BiOHY floor cleaner, which I use privately with my Roborock and am extremely satisfied.

Self-cleaning in the station with a hot air blower

The size of the tanks (water, waste water) have not changed, if you take it exactly, nothing has changed at the station except for the detergent dispenser. Accordingly, the base station is also a bit smaller and also more stylish than that of the competition.

Before the Roby starts his journey through the dirt, he gets the Thoroughly rinsed the mops once and fills the water tank on. He also drives back to the station from time to time to freshen up and not spread so much dirt. So you can set in the app how often he should do that.



(the removable insert should be cleaned regularly)

After he has cleaned everything, the mops are washed again and then through the Heat gun dried. This means that neither bacteria nor unpleasant odors develop. The Roborock S7 Pro Ultra lacks this, it can be retrofitted, but it has already been integrated here.

App and map creation

So far, Dreame has been in the Xiaomi Home App on the way, but now they also offer their own software called Dream Home at. Anyone who has already found their way around the Xiaomi Home app should not have any problems there either. New users should also find their way around quickly.

An extensive app control is offered, which should also be quite competitive with Roborock and Ecovacs.

This is how Roby creates his map, of which several can also be created. This gives you many options for making settings:

room layout

No-Go-Zone

virtual walls

3D map

time plans

Suction level / wiping level

Voice assistant Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri

regular updates

suction

drying time

carpet detection

uvm.

Is the cheap option worth it?

So our decision is clear, yes it’s worth it. If you can do without a camera and 3D obstacle detection because you hardly have anything lying around anyway, you can really save a few hundred bucks here. And get a complete station that makes your life easier and with a really good performance. Only the cleaning agent, if you want to use one, you have to dose it yourself, which is not a big effort.

I used the Roborock S7MaxV Ultra myself and it is amazing, but also incredibly expensive and you also have to retrofit the hot air blower, which is already integrated here. If you’ve always wanted a full-time ward and don’t want to become poor right away, this is for you Dreame L10 Ultra is a really good alternative.

And believe me, once you have one of those things, you won’t want to be without it. I’ve only had mine since November 2022 and wouldn’t give it away. Just have more time for my family.

For me, the only drawback is the integrated water tank, which you simply cannot remove to clean it. how do you see it? Especially in households with rather calcareous water we see a more or less small/big problem in the long run.

Would you get such a full station to have time for other things?