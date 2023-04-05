Competition for Roborock and Ecovacs? The Dreame L10s Ultra should convince with a strong suction and wiping power, a reliable navigation system and a cleaning station with suction. In addition, it is also cheaper than its competitors. That sounds very promising.

At MediaMarkt/Saturn you can get the top vacuum cleaner for 899 € on offer. There is also the Dreame Glory hair dryer as a gift on top.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra and the Ecovacs X1 Omni are the biggest competitors for the Dreame L10s Ultra. According to Dreame, this should heat them up properly.

Technical specifications

suction power 5300 Pa Navigation Laser room measurement + object detection App Xiaomi Home (Android, iOS) and Dreame Home (Android | iOS) battery pack 5200 mAh dust chamber &

water tank 0.35l / 0.08l volume 59, 63, 67, 69 dB with increasing suction level Duration 160 minutes vacuuming + mopping Weight 3,7 kg Dimensions 35,0 x 35,0 x 9,7 cm gradients up to 2 cm, 20° Features Wipe function with non-wipe zones and rotating mop

anhebbare Wischmopps to avoid wet carpets

selective room division (specific control of rooms)

Mapping with multiple map storage (storey storage)

Carpet detection (increases suction power)

Automatic cleaning liquid dosing

Self-cleaning, hot air drying & suction station

& object detection

Discreet look in white

A base station with a vacuum robot, nothing earth-shattering at first glance. Plain white with a silver dust bag cover. The Roby also comes in the classic, round vacuum robot design. But what is striking is that the base station is not as wide as that of the competition and not as high. That’s why I think it’s one of the most visually beautiful base stations so far.

The flap for the cover of the dust bag is actually just a flap that you have to remove completely. You could certainly have made a door out of it. But I don’t think that’s wild.

From the processing I assume that it will be in the usual Dreame quality. In previous tests at Dreame, there was hardly anything to complain about here.

Laser navigation and object recognition

You use one here as usual Laser tower with additional object detection and does not engage in any new experiments. Why should it, when this navigation works reliably? There is also a sensor on the side so that walls and objects can be avoided very closely. Also a Carpet and cliff sensor is included again on the bottom.

There is also one pet mode, which, when activated, should be able to bypass legacies. However, the manufacturer states directly that the cleaning performance can suffer as a result, since objects could be bypassed over a larger area.

Only the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has the edge in dark areas thanks to the attached lighting, otherwise the Dreame can keep up with its competitors.

The cleaning performance

Suck

In the meantime, all vacuum robots actually manage to clean hard floors, only with carpets there are still differences, because you usually need more power there. I speak from experience, because I still use an older Ecovacs model with only 2,500pa, it doesn’t really manage our carpets (pets), so I often lend a hand with the cordless vacuum cleaner myself.

But back to the Dreame this one has 5.300pa, so it’s on par with the X1 Omni and even a little better than the Roborock. Therefore, it can be assumed that he can achieve really good results.

After vacuuming, the dust container is also cleaned here by the base station and everything is put into the 3l Staubbeutel sucked in. Many would like a bagless option, but that doesn’t bother me as much.

Wipe

Wiping is a point where the models still differ massively. For example, the Roborock has a vibrating mopping plate that it can lift, the Ecovacs cannot lift its rotating mops, leaving carpets behind when mopping.

Dreame has put a lot of effort into the wipe function and is equipping it again rotating mop that can cause friction and pressure on the ground. But what about carpets? The Dreame L10s can do it Lift mopsit should be possible Carpets up to 7mm high to suck without getting them wet.

It is also ingenious that it lifts it while driving to the cleaning station or to the starting point, so no dirt is spread and only wipes where you want it.

There is also a built-in base station Detergent dispenser, so the mopping water is always well prepared, even for more stubborn stains. He should actually be able to easily do this. The disadvantage, of course, is that you have to buy these cartridges with the cleaning agent. But hey, when it gets really clean, it’s a pleasure to do it.

The fresh water tank is with the Dreame however 2,5l smaller than its competition, which was reflected in the nicer base station. You should still be able to use the tank to clean large areas without having to refill it directly.

The station thoroughly washes the mops before they set off and fills the internal water tank in the Roby. In between, he should probably go back to the station to clean himself and fill up before he continues with his task. In the app you can choose how often he should do this.

heat gun

After successful cleaning, he thoroughly washes the mops again and then starts his hot air blower, which is supposed to be able to dry the mops so that odors and bacteria don’t stand a chance. The Roborock cannot do this and is a clear plus point for the Dreame.

Water and sewage connection?

It doesn’t exist yet, but Dreame is working on it, as you could already see at the IFA, where a prototype was ready for it. Whether and when this function will appear in Germany is not certain. The future model should also be able to automatically assemble and remove its mops. It is expected that the first quarter of 2023 will appear.

App and map creation

So far, Dreame has been in the Xiaomi Home App on the way, but now they also offer their own software called Dream Home at. Anyone who has already found their way around the Xiaomi Home app should not have any problems there either. New users should also find their way around quickly.

An extensive app control is offered, which should also be quite competitive with Roborock and Ecovacs.

This is how Roby creates his map, of which several can also be created. This gives you many options for making settings:

room layout

No-Go-Zone

virtual walls

3D map

time plans

Suction level / wiping level

Voice assistant Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri

regular updates

drying time

carpet detection

uvm.

With camera

Almost standard now. Robots with object recognition have a camera that you can use to take a look inside your home when you’re not there. However, Roby herself also reports that the camera view has been started and that the camera is now switched on.

It’s possible pictures and video recordings to create or the Roby instructions granted. I myself would probably not use something like that, because I see no point in it myself. Others may enjoy talking to their pets at home if they become friends with Roby too. My dog ​​would probably always get out of the way or stay flat on the ground. It’s just a surveillance camera, but do you need it?

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Here the competition is hit with full force. And rightly so, at least if you can believe what you read. I myself also believe in this, as I have often been able to test Dreame devices myself. You get with that Dreame L10s Ultra a strong overall packagewhich can do everything you dream of, he even lifts his rotating mops on carpets and also brings them to his station cleaning supplies and a heat gun with.

Roborock and Ecovacs can really dress warmly, because they have really good competition here, which are also cheaper than their competitors. Of course, almost €1,000 is still a lot of money, but you hardly have to clean it yourself. So I would like something like that at home too. In terms of price, it is also below the best prices of the competition and thus offers the same functions.

I assume that the price will go down a little relatively quickly, at least that’s how it has been so far. I am very curious to see how Roborock and Ecovacs will now react to their really serious competitors.