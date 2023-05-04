Buy cheap Eleglide M1 Plus from 720€ (05/2023)

The Eleglide M1 Plus doesn’t just look good on paper. It drives well, pulls well, shifts well, brakes well and is comfortable to ride, even for people of normal stature. And it’s after road traffic regulations also approved for our German roads.

Furthermore, new and interesting e-bikes from China keep coming to us. Like that Eleglide M1 Plus which may be driven completely legally on German roads. You can also buy a replacement battery.

Alongside e-scooters/scooters, e-bikes are probably the most popular means of transport today. There are already many models that are reasonably affordable and practical in everyday life. These are often not a bad choice, especially on long bike tours or to relieve the strain on the bike ride to and from work. In this way, even longer distances become a relaxed tour. 😋

Technical details of the Eleglide M1 Plus

Eleglide M1 Plus Material Aluminium Tires 27.5 inch pneumatic tires Maximum speed 25 km/h Range 100km als Pedelec braking system front & rear mechanical disc brake engine power 250 W battery pack 12.5Ah, 36V loading time 6 hours Weight 21,7 kg gear shift Shimano 21 Gang driving mode 5x, separate throttle (does not need to be mounted) Extra Removable battery can be purchased additionally

Legally drivable in Germany

With a brief overview of the technical data, you can see that nothing extravagant has been installed here (thumb throttle for automatic driving) and that the motorization is also appropriate so that there are no problems with the local road traffic regulations and that the e-bike can be moved legally.

The usual way built throttle, the would enable independent acceleration of the e-bike at the push of a button, was not installed here and only included in the package. If you have this does not grow, corresponds the Eleglide M1 Plus the Road Traffic Regulations.

Incidentally, that is always the sticking point with e-bikes from overseas: either they have too much power or the fully automatic throttle lever does not comply with the rules in Germany. Fortunately, that is not the case here with the Eleglide M1 Plus.

The fully automatic throttle does not have to be installed when setting up the bike. If you live in regions around Germany, you can probably use this in some cases.

Reasonable data sheet with high range

With a tire diameter of 27.5 inches the Eleglide M1 Plus e-bike is one of the normal or larger bicycles. In the past we had tested some of the foldable, smaller bikes, which were quite handy and compact, but didn’t always meet with a lot of approval due to the smaller tires and sometimes strange look.

Visually, the Eleglide M1 Plus looks more like a mountain bike, only the battery placed in the middle of the frame reveals that it is an e-bike. The battery has a capacity of 12,5Ah at 36V and should in ideal case for one Range from up to 100 km care for. Of course, the support level, the weight of the driver, the surface, the incline and somehow the weather also play a decisive role.

If you use level 5 with up to 25 km/h for support all the time, you will not be able to achieve this range. At this power level, the maximum range is often reduced by half.

For much more convenient loading, the The battery can be removed and then charged at home, for example. To protect against theft, the battery is secured with a lock and can be unlocked with the two keys included in the scope of delivery.

But I can’t say anything about the final range at the moment, I haven’t ridden the bike long enough for that. So far, however, the range has already felt higher than with the Samebike LO26. The maximum range differs consistently from the driving one anyway.

On the one hand your own weight plays a role, on the other hand the surface being driven and also the strength of the support. The temperature is also completely unimportant, the cooler it is, the shorter the range.

Supported drive

In contrast to the high-priced e-bikes with rank and name, the support is not continuously available here, but in 5 levels, which bring you to a respective top speed. The first of the 5 modes achieves a maximum top speed of 12 km/h, Level 2 – 16 km/h, level 3 – 20 km/h, Stufe 4 – 23 km/h and Level 5 – 25 km/h.

This boost can also be felt when driving. If you switch to the next higher level and continue pedaling normally, you will feel a slight, brief boost that brings you to the respective top speed. The support works here in intervals. Of course, if I don’t pedal, it also stops.

The drive is pretty decent depending on the modes you choose and brings you afloat to the appropriate speed. The Engine whirrs slightly to himself, but not loud or making strange noises. It is accordingly barely audible while driving.

In general, you have smooth driving here, which works well even without the electric drive (e.g. empty battery) and does not require too much muscle power.

21 Shimano gears & mechanical brakes

As usual with mountain bikes, there is of course a gear shift with 21 gears. As usual, this is about the Entry Series von Shimano: Tourney. In the short test, however, it was able to convince as with other models. The Changing gears works well It doesn’t matter whether you switch to the 7 small wreaths or to one of the 3 large wreaths.

The thumb shifter on the handlebars works well. Occasionally it may creak a bit or not jump directly, but pushing the thumb lever again leads to the right result.

The mechanical ones disc brakes am Progress- and rear wheel are not the most modern of their kind and once again rely on the proven ones bowden cables and not on hydraulics. This is probably nothing for professionals or bike connoisseurs, but for normal users like me it is not disturbing. There are more modern solutions. After all, it makes servicing the braking system easier.

Here is some information from my previous experiences with the Eleglide M1 Plus. The Brakes are well adjusted and pull also neatly on. No matter whether it should only be the front brake or the rear. In a duet, they show how well they work together and bring the bike to a quick stop after a few meters.

“Display” & front light

It’s a bit of a shame that no decent display was installed here. Unfortunately, only a small control unit with three buttons is used here. On/off, light on/off and switching through the 5 modes are possible.

How many kilometers I have driven, how fast I am driving or what the current trip says are unfortunately not readable. Give away points, especially since a mini bike computer doesn’t cost the earth.

Licht there is on the bike, but only as front LED lamp. back you have to take care of it yourself and definitely one Retrofit bulbs to to be allowed to drive on German roads in difficult light conditions.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

As we have already read, we also received the Eleglide M1 Plus e-bike as a test sample. I was able to do a few laps with it and was quite impressed with how it drives and how it brings the movement to the street. The seat could be a little softer. The suspension is sufficient to handle my weight of ~92 kg well, but the spring strength cannot be adjusted.

The suit through the engine is pleasant, the operating noise when driving is low and the gear shift is also clean.

But what I don’t like is the lack of a display. It just doesn’t feel up to date when you can’t record the speed or the kilometers driven.

The bike is also only suitable for people who are no more than 1.90 cm tall. Sure, the perch may fit, but the handlebars cannot be adjusted in height.

Good to know for some that you can buy a removable battery for the bike on Geekbuying.