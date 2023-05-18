Buy cheap Google Pixel 7a from €478 (05/2023)

With a little delay after the start of the Pixel 7 series, the cheapest offshoot of the 3 available versions is finally appearing. The Pixel 7a finally gets a faster 90Hz display and inductive charging. The water resistance is retained and the camera setup has been drilled out. Improvements in the right places?

(The red Coral Pixel 7 is a Google Store exclusive only)

Specifications of the Google Pixel 7a

Google Pixel 7a Display 6,1 Zoll 20:9 Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) 90 Hz AMOLED, flach, Gorilla Glas 3 processor Google Tensor G2 2.85 GHz, 5 nm, Titan M2 security chip graphics chip Mali-G710 MP7 RAM 8 GB LPDDR5 Internal memory 128 GB UFS 3.1 Camera 64 MP main camera ƒ/1.89

13 MP Ultra wide angle camera, 120°, ƒ/2.2 front camera 13 Megapixel, ƒ/2,2 battery pack 4385 mAh, 18W charging, inductive charging connectivity 1x Nano+eSim, WLAN 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-Typ-C 3.2 Gen. 2, GPS (A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, QZSS), Single-SIM, eSim, NFC, 5G, LTE Band 20 Features Fingerprint sensor under the display, IP67 certified, stereo speakers operating system Android 13 Mass weight 152 x 72,9 x 9mm / 193.5g

Fine tuning in the right places

The Pixel 6a was already convincing with good hardware, a good display and, above all, with the camera. In our opinion, you screwed in the right places and the Pixel 7a finally got that nicer 90Hz displays as well inductive charging donated. The processor is identical to the two pixels 7 and 7 Pro Devices. Here you don’t accept any compromises like with other manufacturers.

AMOLED display finally with 90Hz

Ok, such a bold headline is a 90 Hz Display Well, not really either, but anyone who has already used a smartphone with 90 or 120 Hz knows how painful it can be if, as in the 6a, only a 60 Hz panel is installed. The basic technical data of the display remains the same so far, especially the smaller form factor with the dimensions of 152 x 72,9 x 9mm at 193.5g and a screen diagonal of 6.1 inches.

The resolution stays the same 2400 x 1080 Pixel, but the brightness is not further specified or defined by Google. Where one would have liked to have donated an update is that Gorilla Glas 3, which was installed to protect the front. Gorilla Glass 5 or Victus (as installed in the 7/7 Pro) would have been desirable.

The case still lags behind IP67 dust and water protectedbut only owns one plastic frame and a plastic backing. Visually, you stay true to your current pixel line with the camera segment running across the width.

Enough performance for everyday use

New generation, new processor. Like the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro offshoots, the Pixel 7a gets the same Tensor G2 Octa-Core Chip with 2.85GHz clock speed donated. In the Pixel 7, this SOC was already included 741,000 Antutu Points convince well. As usual, the Titan security chip is back under the hood to ensure secure transactions, access and general security.

The RAM is also adapted to the Pixel 7 and is now measuring 8 GB instead of the previous 6 GB of RAM. Fortunately, the brisk one is also installed LPDR5 RAM as well as 128GB storage space with UFS 3.1 connection. The memory itself is back though not expandable.

Drilled camera setup

In the Pixel 6a, the camera quality of the two built-in 12 MP sensors was already convincing. In the new generation of the Pixel 7a, Google has decided to base the setup on a 64 MP main camera and a slightly improved one 13 MP wide-angle sensor to adjust. The camera is back optically stabilized and supports recordings up to [email protected] fps. Die front camera uses now instead of an 8 MP sensor also one 13 MP Sensor of the same with 4k Videos @30 fps can handle.

Connectivity without grand wishes

The Google devices have always been convincing here. Next to NFC, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, WLAN 6e and Stereo speakers, missing the device actually only a real dual sim solution and/or one memory expansion. After all, will too eSim supported, although that certainly hasn’t caught on with us yet. The USB-Typ-C Port is as 3.2 Gen. 2 installed, but we do not yet know whether video output is also supported.

Security and operating system updates

This is a top priority on Google. The Pixel 7a also gets it Pixel updates for 5 years. Thus, you can safely look into the future and don’t have to worry about your Android or security updates. The Pixel 7a comes with Android 13 released and will almost certainly be one of the first devices to roll out Android 14.

Finally also loaded inductively

The battery of the Pixel 7a has become slightly larger and is now measuring 4385 mAh capacity and will still only with ~18 Watt loaded “quickly”. But that’s not really different with the two large models with something around 21 watts. If you mainly charge your smartphone overnight, it should seem unimportant anyway due to the intelligent charging.

Fortunately, the Pixel 7a now also supports wireless, that is inductive Loaded. There is no indication of this, much more than 10-15 Watt but it probably won’t be.



(One feature I no longer want to do without: wireless charging)

And what do I buy now? Pixel 7a, 7 or 7 Pro?

Unlike other manufacturers, the biggest differences here are actually only in the camera setup and the display and the associated diagonal. A list of the biggest differences:

Pixel 7a Pixel 7 Pixel 7 Pro OLED Display 6,1″, 2400 x 1800, 90 Hz, Gorilla Glas 3 6,3″2400 x 1800, 90 Hz peak brightness 1400 nits, Gorilla Glass Diet 6.7″, 3120 x 1440, 120Hz, LTPO, peak brightness 1500 nits, Gorilla Glass Victus SOC Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2 Google Tensor G2 storage equipment 8+128 GB (LPDDR5/ UFS 3.1) 8+128/256 GB (LPDDR5/ UFS 3.1) 12+128/256/512 GB (LPDDR5/ UFS 3.1) Camera 64 MP

13 MP wide angle

Autofocus with dual pixel phase detection

13 MP front camera 50 MP

12 MP

Laser Autofocus

10.8MP front camera 50MP

12MP wide angle

48 MP telephoto lens 5x optical zoom

Laser Autofocus

10.8MP front camera battery pack 4,385 mAh, Wireless charging 4.355 mAh, fast wireless charging 5.000 mAh, fast wireless charging Price RRP 509€ 599€ 799€

For a few more details you can of course also read directly on Google’s website.

Conclusion / assessment: Buy Pixel 7a?

With the right improvements in the right places, the Pixel 7a can definitely score again. Finally equipped with inductive charging and blessed with the smoother operating experience thanks to the 90 Hz panel. Thanks to Google’s top software, you don’t have to worry about the camera quality anyway.

There are hardly any big differences to the Pixel 7, if you value larger displays and need a significantly drilled camera with optical zoom, you can go for the Pixel 7 Pro. In terms of price, it is still well below the competition with similar equipment. This is where the Pixel 7 can generally deliver very well.