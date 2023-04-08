Navee is a new, interesting manufacturer whose current models are unfortunately not suitable for German road traffic. This means that in Germany it can only be driven in areas free of road traffic regulations. Different regulations apply in other countries, so the e-scooter might be something for your next vacation.

Specifications of the Navee S65

Navee S65 Maximum range up to 65 km Maximum speed 32 km/h Maximum transport weight 120 kg Battery 36V/10Ah/ engine power 500 W own weight 24.3 kg tire diameter 10″ tire type Tubeless, solid rubber (?) brakes Rear disc brake pitch 25 % Road legal DE No Features App connection RRP 1199€ New manufacturer? Become navee established in 2020, which specializes in the research and development, production and sale of e-scooters and e-bikes. End 2021 kicked Navee the Xiaomi Eccological Chain and is now one of Xiaomi’s e-scooter suppliers.

Not for German roads

If you are considering buying a scooter, you should first consider where you want to drive it. Due to its maximum speed, it is the best on German roads US-Version von 32 km/h unfortunately too fast, are only allowed in this country maximum 20 km/h.

Unfortunately, this does not change with the EU-Version, die is also available. This one is still driving 25km/h fast. Therefore, you can only drive it on private property or in countries with different regulations. It’s a pity that the engine power lies with 500 W still in the allowed range.

Everything for the optics and of course safety

Very chic, stands out from the crowd with its green accents. Clean, contemporary lines delivers the frame, which consists of a robust aluminum alloy. In addition, there are hardly any visible cables, as they are almost completely routed through the frame. That’s how he sits Battery hidden in the running board. Processing is high-quality, I didn’t find anything to complain about. The only thing that bothers me is that the handlebars are really high. Mind you, I’m only 162 cm tall 🤣. Therefore rather something for taller people.

For security was here a double braking system installed, the front wheel has one electronic brakethe rear wheel also has a ventilated disc brake. Of course, the brakes have a Antiblockiersystem and a regenerative effect so as to shorten the braking distance.

To make yourself visible in the dark, there is one at the front LED headlights. In addition, there are still on the side cat eyes (Reflectors) that you are also visible from the side.

Let’s continue with chic, that’s how I see the display, plain, simple and beautiful. The most important data can be read on it, such as the state of charge, mileage or the mode you are in.

10 inch tires & riding modes

The Navee S65 is equipped with 2 x 10 inch rubber tires, as well as a suspension on the front and rear axle. This makes bumps on the road or on country lanes a lot more pleasant. Therefore, you can use the scooter both in the city and in the village.

Despite the tire vibration damping and the suspension system of the Navee S65, it can get rough at times, especially on cobblestones.

Adjustable speeds in 3 Ways:

US-Version

Mode 1: 6 km/h

Mode 2: 15 km/h

Mode 3: 32 km/h

EU-Version

Mode 1: 6 km/h

Mode 2: 15 km/h

Mode 3: 25 km/

In itself, the 3 driving modes are completely sufficient, but I would have liked the push mode. If you want to climb an incline of more than 25%, you have to carry the scooter or push it with muscle power, as it does not have an electrically assisted push mode.

battery and range

On a single charge, the Navee S65 can charge up to 65 km range get over with, which is fine in this price range. When charging, the manufacturer has the BMS Technology (Battery Management System) installed to protect the scooter from overcharging.

This should also extend the life of the battery. For example, the system switches off the battery if the scooter is not used for a long time. In order to activate them again, you have to hang the scooter once on the charging station.



(The connector for charging is on the rod on the front wheel)

Pretty heavy weight

The Navee S65 weighs times 24.3kg. That’s not without. Of course, it is easier to carry when folded up, so that you can take it more or less quickly with you on the subway or pack it in the trunk. It’s too heavy for me personally, more for strong men.

folded 1226 x 564 x 539 mm unfolded 1226 x 551 x 1264mm Conclusion: Buy the Navee S65?

The e-scooter makes a good impression on me, it’s chic, has high quality workmanship and is great to drive.

However, there are also a few things that I personally miss, such as the sliding mode. I’m small and have little strength, so the mode is a must for me 😋. It must be said that in this country you can only move it on private property because it is not STVO compliant.

But the price always plays a very important role. With an RRP of just under €1199, I personally still find it too expensive, there are simply competitors who offer more for the money. At the moment you can buy it on sale for at least €999. This makes it more interesting, but it has the handicap that the EU directive and the STVO are not met.