Buy cheap ODYS NEO e100 from €799 (04/2023)

The ODYS NEO e100 e-scooter offers a very good overall package, especially in terms of range, which can also be driven on German roads. Only the weight is quite high at 23.2 kg due to the large battery.

Go shopping quickly with the e-scooter or save gas and go to work with the scooter and the train. Those are just a few of the things you can do with an e-scooter like this ODYS NEO e100 has. This even has the advantage of a very large range and, thanks to the suspension, a pleasant driving experience. The scooter can be ordered for a price 799,00€ on Amazon.de.

Simple in design

If you look around the e-scooter market, there are one or two e-scooters that look like they fell straight out of the cyberpunk universe in terms of color or design.

The ODYS NEO e100 takes a completely different approach, because here the manufacturer relies on a simple design black and anthracite as main colors, as the Dark Knight might personally like. Even so, there are no major abnormalities on the e-scooter. The look is clean and apart from the chrome-plated suspension fork there are no real color accents.

According to the manufacturer, the scooter has an extra large footboard and an extra high handlebar to enable comfortable use.

Long range, but with compromises

The main selling point of the ODYS NEO e100 is the long range. According to their own statements, this amounts to up to 100 km under the right conditions. However, in combination with the extra large running board and the large battery, this has the disadvantage that this too Weight with 23.2 kg turns out to be quite high. If you have to drag the scooter up and down stairs every day or have to carry the scooter when you get on the train, you will quickly notice what you have done and at least save yourself the gym.

The e-scooter is powered by a 500 watt motorwhich, in combination with the rear-wheel drive, brings the e-scooter to the limits permitted for Germany 20 km/h accelerated. At its peak, the engine even reaches over one up to 900 watts for a short period of timewith which the speedster too gradients of up to 30% should create.

Large battery with 675 Wh

For the power supply is a 12500 mAh / 675 Wh starker battery responsible, which can be charged in just up to 3.5 hours thanks to dual charging. For this, however, you need an optional second power supply unit, which must be purchased separately. A normal charge with only one power pack takes up to 7 hours.

54V instead of 42V battery voltage

Die 54V Bordspannung ensures corresponding reserves compared to the usual 42V of other models.

Die Maximum load is 116.8 kg specify and one is installed for braking mechanical drum brakes at the front and an electric motor brake at the rear.

Full suspension for comfortable rides

You touch down on the tires 10 inch tires, which sit on a spring-loaded wheel suspension to ensure optimal driving comfort. Thus, the NEO e100 is one of the few models with full suspension front and rear. The whole scooter is so that you can get home or drive even in bad weather protected according to IP55 from splashing water.

App support and immobilizer

In addition, the e-scooter can be connected via a Connect the app to the smartphone, with the help of which all important device and driving data can be displayed. Furthermore, the scooter can be controlled with the app lock and unlock.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The ODYS NEO e100 e-scooter has everything you can expect from an e-scooter. The range of up to 100 km should be particularly emphasized. This should easily take you to work or shopping for several days without having to recharge the scooter. The full suspension should also make longer journeys particularly pleasant.

The weight is not so positive, because as already mentioned, you notice the 23.2 kg quite quickly. That’s a little more than a big case of beer, after all. 😁 For some, the drum brakes will be a thorn in their side, personally I think what was enough for my old Hercules MX1 should also be enough for an e-scooter.