An outdoor tablet is something new and something you really don’t see every day. The equipment is also solid and should be sufficient for standard tablet use. All this is packed in a robust housing with a powerful battery.

When it comes to the manufacturer Oukitel, most people probably first think of outdoor smartphones and they are almost right. It’s just that Oukitel RT1 not a smartphone, but an outdoor tablet from the manufacturer. So if you are looking for a robust tablet that can also be plugged in every now and then, you will get this for a price 222,99€ on Amazon.de again.

Technical data of the OUKITEL RT1 at a glance

OUKITEL RT1 Display 10,1 Zoll IPS, 1920 x 1200 Pixel, 60Hz processor Mediatek MT8768WA (baugleich Helio P22) Octa-Core 2,0 GHz, 12nm graphics chip PowerVR GE8320 @650 MHz RAM 4GB RAM (DDR§) Internal memory 64 GB, expandable to 128 GB (eMMC) Camera 16 MP front camera 16 MP battery pack 10.000 mAh connectivity Dual-Band W-LAN, Bluetooth 5.0 Features GPS, Glonass, Beidou and Galileo, robust Dimensions / Weight 251,2 x 170 x 14,5 mm, 865 g operating system Android 11 particularities IP68, IP69K and MIL-STD-810G, Drop, Shock, Water/Dustproof

A tablet that is different

The design of the Oukitel RT1 is different from what you are used to from standard tablets due to its outdoor properties. Where normal tablet manufacturers always make sure that the tablet is as thin and light as possible and that the models are designed with narrow display edges, the Oukitel RT 1 comes with dimensions of 251,2 x 170 x 14,5 mm and one Weight of 865g correspondingly powerful and heavy.

This is mainly due to the large battery and the robust housing. Speaking of the case: that’s what the IP68/IP69K Certifications, conforms to MIL-STD-810G Standard and is equipped to withstand adverse conditions. So it is Staub- and waterproof and also below extreme temperatures usable.

Solid equipment

Probably the most important thing in a tablet is the display, Oukitel opts for one 10.1 inches (25,65 cm) IPS Display with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 Pixel. However, there is no information about the maximum brightness. Readability will probably be a bit tight again for outdoor use.

As a processor comes a Mediatek MT8768WA Octa-Core with 2,0 GHz for use. This processor is based on the entry-level Helio P22 SOC. This gets support from 4 GB DDR3 RAM and can on one 64GB memory eMMC To fall back on. You shouldn’t really expect a lot of performance and fast loading here. The device is aimed at beginners with low demands on system performance.

The memory can also be expanded by 128 GB. Both Cameras come at the Front and back one each 16 MB Download for use. Electricity supplies on 10,000 mAh starker battery. Here you will be able to achieve a decent runtime.

Connectivity and Operating System

The tablet has various options for connecting to the outside world. As you might expect, you can Dual-Band WLAN and Bluetooth 5.0 fall back on, but also in combination with a SIM card you also have the options 4G to fall back.

It will be all important LTE tapes like Band 7 and 20 supports. You have options for navigation GPS, Glonass, Beidou and Galileo. As an operating system is yet to come Android 11 for use. Unfortunately, we don’t know whether there will be an update to Android 12.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The first outdoor tablet on the market! That’s what the Chinese manufacturer claims. *Samsung* “Hust” (and other rather unknown manufacturers) were simply ignored here. Ok, but it is the first outdoor tablet from Oukitel. 😅

The equipment itself is in the entry-level range and should still be sufficient for media consumption and for playing light casual games. As far as streaming providers are concerned, DRM Widevine L3 will probably only be used here again. Anything else would cost Google. Don’t focus on the cameras, they will only be potato or snapshot quality.

Only the target group itself can probably answer why you should definitely need a robust tablet. On the other hand, when I think of my nephew, I can understand why you should choose such a tablet 🤣