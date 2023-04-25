Buy cheap Roborock Dyad Pro from €359 (04/2023)

Roborock Dyad Pro Roborock Dyad maximum suction 17.000 Pa 13.000 Pa Suction stage Four: Auto, Max, Eco, Floor drying Two: car, max App and no fresh water tank 900 ml 850 ml recovery tank 770 ml 620 ml Max Runtime 43 minutes in Eco mode 35 min. battery pack 4.000 mAh 5.000 mAh Weight 4,8 kg 6,2 Kg

Even more suction power & automatic detergent dosing

With the Roborock Dyad we still had 13,000 Pa, which did really well. The new Pro model is here 17.000 Pa Increased suction power, so dirt should be removed even better and easier. The sensor for the dirt detection is also available again. In this way, the battery-powered wet wipe vacuum cleaner increases its performance, depending on the degree of soiling.

You need water to wipe, that’s what we stand for 900 ml fresh water tank available. When wiping, of course, dirty water is produced, what of that 770 ml recovery tank is caught.

This is new automatic detergent dosing, cleaning agent is automatically dispensed onto the rollers with the fresh water. This should ensure an even better cleaning result. A filling should probably up to 20 cleanings withstand before it needs to be refilled.

The well-known self-cleaning, is also retained in the Roborock Dyad Pro, so after cleaning the house, the rollers and lines are rinsed with fresh water. That way you don’t have to do it yourself.

You can hardly get any closer

I’m really curious to see how the Roborock Dyad Pro performs in a test. According to Roborock, he should now up to 1mm to the edge approach so that no more dirt remains. Here you stay, as with the predecessor, with the three roleswhich have really proven themselves with the Dyad.

Since he now too 1.5kg lighter we expect it to fill up like it’s flying across the ground. In any case, it will be easier to manage.

Battery life and drying function

The battery decreases from 5,000 to 4.000 mAh, but this does not reduce the runtime. On the contrary, this was with 43 min in ECO mode specified by the manufacturer. If you use a higher mode, the runtime will of course be reduced.

Now the battery-powered wet wipe vacuum cleaner has another drying function donated, so dries up heat gun the rollers after cleaning. This is how bacteria and odors of the cooking should be identified, or they should not develop in the first place.

Wet wipe vacuum cleaner with app?

Yes, you read that right, next to the already existing voice prompt there is one now App. I personally find the voice announcement superfluous, but others find it good not to have to constantly look at the display.

But what are you supposed to do with a wet wipe cordless vacuum cleaner with an app? To use the vacuum cleaner, you have to hold it in your hand, so you can control everything at the touch of a button on the handle, whether it’s changing modes or starting self-cleaning.

However, Roborock makes it possible to integrate the Roborock Dyad Pro into the Roborock App to integrate and thus to control. However, I find it nonsense if you want to change the cleaning mode to do this via the app when you can press a button faster. However, this can be practical if you have forgotten the self-cleaning to start or the drying function wants to use and is already sitting on the couch.

There are already some improvements

In effect, Roborock improves the Roborock Dyad and names it Dyad Pro. Next to more cleaning performance Is there a drying function and one more automatic detergent dosing, which I can really imagine in practice.

In addition, he should now closer to the edge come, which should finally replace the additional wiping by hand. Because up to now there was always a piece left over, which of course got really dirty over time if you didn’t clean it yourself.

In contrast to the S8 series, which will only be launched in March, the Roborock Dyad Pro should still be in the January 2023 start. For around 449 € should he then start. So the same price as when the predecessor was launched, but with new functions.

One can only hope that they worked on the quality, because if you read the reviews of the predecessor Roborock Dyad on different platforms, many devices broke after a short time. But since we know Roborock, we know that they take this to heart and are constantly working to improve.

Do you think it could become one of the best wet mopping cordless vacuums on the market? And what do you think of the possibility of controlling it via an app?