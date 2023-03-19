Vacuum and wipe and hardly lend a hand yourself? A dream of every housewife/man. This is how Roborock combines a powerful vacuum robot with the popular, self-cleaning emptying and filling station. The new model only lacks the camera and object recognition, but it is also cheaper.

You can get the complete package on Geekbuying.com from one eu-lager dank Coupon for 870 € or on Otto.de for 879 € on offer.

Now is a brand new one Roborock S7 Pro Ultra on the market. Confusing when you consider that the Roborock S7 Max V Ultra was the first to appear as the successor to the Roborock S7. Except for the missing camera, there are almost no differences. The S7 Pro Ultra is in the middle of the 3 models. You can get hold of it for a price 879,00€ on Otto.de

How do all the S7 models differ?

Roborock S7 Roborock S7 Pro Ultra Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Art Vacuum and floor mopping robot with suction station Vacuum and floor mopping robot with multifunctional docking station Vacuum and floor mopping robot with multifunctional docking station color selection Black or white White Schwarz Dimensions vacuum robot 35,3 x 35 x 9,7 cm 35,3 x 35 x 9,7 cm 35,3 x 35 x 9,7 cm Weight 4,7 kg 4,7 kg 4,5 kg Navigation laser navigation laser navigation Laser navigation with camera suction power 2.500 Pa 5.100 Pa 5.100 Pa battery capacity 5.200 mAh 5.200 mAh 5.200 mAh volume 67 dB 67 dB 67 dB wipe function VibraRise technology, wiper plate vibrates and can be lifted VibraRise technology, wiper plate vibrates and can be lifted VibraRise technology, wiper plate vibrates and can be lifted Volume of dust container 470 ml 470 ml 400 ml Volume of water tank 300 ml 200 ml 200 ml model variants Roborock S7 mit Ladestation

Roborock S7 Plus with suction station Roborock S7 mit Ladestation

Roborock S7 Pro Plus with suction station

Roborock S7 Pro Ultra with multifunctional docking station Roborock S7 MaxV mit Ladestation

Roborock S7 MaxV Plus with suction station

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra with multifunctional docking station RRP Roborock S7: 549 Euro

Roborock S7 Plus: 799 Euro Roborock S7 Pro: k. A.

Roborock s7 Pro Plus: k. A.

Roborock S7 Pro Ultra: 1.199 Euro Roborock S7 MaxV: 799 Euro

Roborock S7 MaxV Plus: 999 Euro

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra: 1.399 Euro

Better than the S7, with the station from the S7 MaxV Ultra

Now it’s official: The S7 Pro Ultra comes with more suction power than the S7, namely with 5.100pa and gets the complete station from the MaxV Ultra, but in chic white. Only the camera on the front is missing and the 3D obstacle detection is also missing. The rooms are measured by laser, which the S7 was already very good at.

The ultra suction station offers a fresh & waste water tank, as well as one Staubbeutel, simultaneously cleans the Wischmopprefills the water tank and empties the dust container.

The wiper plate works here with a pressure of 600 grams and vibrates 3000 times per minute and can also Raise wiper plate on carpets. This saves you from having to set up restricted zones because of your carpet. But it would be possible in the app.

Brush when vacuuming has been improved

The brush here is made entirely of rubber to counteract hair tangling. In addition, it fits through the Multi-level levitation mechanism also on uneven floors. Which would be worth its weight in gold for our office.

Routines at your fingertips

In addition to the normal schedule, you can also Routines end programming and these in the Activate the app with a tap. For example, after eating, you often crumble there. Simply put it on and activate it every time after eating and it’s ready to go. Since, as you know, you don’t always eat at the same time, I find this very practical.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Here the S7 Pro Ultra loses, only the camera & object recognition, that’s how you get one hot popular complete station ran even cheaper with very good Roby. The S7 still has one of the best suction and wiping systems to date. He just stays popular.

So you get the Roborock S7Pro Ultra a few hundred euros cheaper than the S7 MaxV Ultra, which then increases the desire for such a part.

Assuming that, there will certainly be an S7 Pro and an S7 Pro Plus, at least that’s our guess.