Buy cheap Roborock S8 series from €599 (04/2023)

Roborock has introduced the new S8 series, announcing their new top model. What does the new series entail? A new one of course”ultra cleaning station”in addition more suction power and a new one double suction roll system. The normal S8 version also brings innovations with it. Roborock is usually at the top with its devices, do they manage to catapult themselves back to the top with the S8 series?

The series is finally complete! You get the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra to start with 1399 € on MediaMarkt.de.

cleaning yourself? Or would you prefer more time for other things? I can sing a song about it myself, with a child, dog and two cats, such a device is a real asset. And I know what I’m talking about, because the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra now adorns my hallway and takes wonderful care of my floors every day. But let’s get to that Roborock S8 Series and what innovations it brings with it.

Specifications compared to Roborock S7 Max V

Roborock S8 Roborock S7 MaxV Navigation LDS / LIDAR / 3D Light / Camera LDS / LIDAR / 3D Light / Camera water tank 200ml, electronic pump control 200ml, electronic pump control dust chamber 350 ml 400ml battery capacity & Surface 5200mAh, 300m² suction/300m² mopping 5200mAh, 300m² suction/300m² mopping suction power 6.000 Pa, <67dB 5.100 Pa, <67dB Weight

/ 4,7 kg dimension

35,3 x 35,0 x 9,65 cm 35,3 x 35,0 x 9,65 cm gradients

20°, up to 2 cm 20°, up to 2 cm Carpet/Object Recognition (+ App)

and and Mop the anheb and and VibraRise vibration cleaning and and Camera/3D light and and and and Adjustable suction power & water flow and and app features virtual walls

4 floors can be saved

selective room cleaning

Zone cleaning

No-Go Areas

No Mop Zonen

2D/3D Karte virtual walls

4 floors can be saved

selective room cleaning

Zone cleaning

No-Go Areas

No Mop Zonen

2D/3D Karte loading time <4h <4h Color Black-and-white Schwarz

Again available in 3 variants

As usual with Roborock, there is a Roby without a station, the Roborock S8.

With suction station as Roborock S8+

Many of us now appreciate a suction station very much, that’s what it’s for Roborock S8+ incl. suction station with bag. With the S7 MaxV Plus, the suction station from the Roborock S7 was still used, but this had the option of being able to use it without a bag, which many appreciated. This is no longer possible with the S8+. Accordingly, there are a few extra costs for dust bags.

Roborock S8 Pro Ultra with washing station

And then we have that S8 Pro Ultra including a full wash station with water refill & suction station with bag. Definitely much nicer in terms of design than the station from the S7 MaxV.

With the S7 MaxV there was an option hot air drying to be retrofitted, this is now integrated here and is responsible for drying the wiper plate in order to prevent bacteria or bad odors from developing. Before drying starts, of course automatic cleaning functionto clean the disk first and the refill water tank.

Object detection now in all models

In the previous models, only the MaxV variants had one object detection, this is now history. Roborock thinks that this should now be one of all top vacuum robots. So all became 3 variants equipped with object recognition. In this way, objects are simply recognized better. Even smaller objects are thus bypassed. A great thing, especially in households with children and animals who constantly leave their toys lying around.

Navigation at the highest level

In combination with that LiDAR Laserturm results in a really good and reliable navigationthe environment is scanned and therefore fast and accurately creates a map. The additional sensors for detecting carpets and abysses are also available and, for me, are part of the standard equipment of a vacuum robot. The side sensors for better edge detection are of course also included.

Even more suction power and a new roller system

With 5,200 Pa, the Roborock S7 MaxV has a really decent suction power and in our test it was able to fully convince us. Now you put a shovel on top and missed the S8 series directly 6,000 Pa suction power, which is certainly noticeable when cleaning carpets. As far as suction power is concerned, Roborock is once again at the top of the food chain, even if this proves to be the case in practice.

Double soft rollers

Actually not a new system, but the built-in rollers are new at Roborock, because now there are two soft rollers, which are particularly good in the carpet area. One or the other may already know the system from the Ecovacs T9 Aivi, where the system has already proven itself. Roborock is following suit here.

However, there is one special feature Ultra Modellbecause not only that can happen there Lift mop padrather also the rollersin order to be able to wipe up larger amounts of liquid in wiping mode without it being drawn into the dust chamber.

Mop plate with VibraRise

The predecessor already had VibraRise? However, it is newthat the S8 Pro Ultra is not only equipped with a vibration motor, but also with it two and should therefore be able to exert even more pressure and vibrations when wiping.

The S8 and S8+ have those too Vibrise Wischfunktion, but there it stays with one motor. In addition, the wiper plate on all models can be raised again on carpets if necessary, which I really appreciate about my S7 MaxV Ultra. This works really perfectly, but you should note that it can only be flat carpets. High-pile carpets would definitely get damp because it only covered the panel by approx. 5 mm can lift.

Usual app usage

Apparently nothing has changed in the app. This is how you can use the Xiaomi Home App or the Roborock App. In the app there are various things that you can set, among other things virtual walls or restricted zones create. Or yourself time plans for regular cleaning (very practical, I use it too). Also the basic settings like Suction power, wiping intensity or how many times he goes back to the station for Clean should drive can be adjusted there.

You can also send the Roby by Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant control by voice command. Incidentally, up to 4 floors, if you have several of them.

What do you think?

If you compare the S8 series with the S7 MaxV, there are a few interesting innovations, but only a few.

That has the most improvements Ultra Modell received, which now not only the wiper plate, but also the Raise rollers if necessary can, moreover, after the self-cleaning now the wipe pad from that integrated heating air fan dried. In addition, the wiping function was increased by one another vibration module expanded and thus has even more power. So I’m really looking forward to a practical test of how two vibration motors affect wiping performance.

What all models have received is the Double roller for suction with a improved suction powerplus they all have one now too integrated object detection and can thus navigate much better and faster and recognize objects.

It will be a pity for some that the S8+ now only with dust bag can use and no longer has the possibility to use it bagless. Here you take a step back and take away the opportunity for people to vote for themselves.

In March 2023 should the S8 series be available and should start with the following prices: Only the Roby S8 699 €, Roborock S8 + with suction station for €899 and the high end model, the S8 Pro Ultra for €1499.

These are real announcements, so unfortunately Roborock will not be cheap in 2023 either. But that was to be expected. Because Roborock has its fan base and they know what they have on the devices.

Yes I am one too Fangirl, as you can certainly tell. But such a purchase makes you think twice about the prices, but you also have a lot of it and don’t buy something like that too often.

If we get it, we will also test it extensively and report back to you.

Would it be worth it to you to get more free time because such a vacuum robot does the work for you? I am excited for your opinions.