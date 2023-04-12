A waterproof smartphone with IP67 certification, isn’t there in the ~400€-450€ range? Samsung teaches you otherwise and is launching an interesting overall package with the Galaxy A53 5G.

With the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, Samsung tries to deliver everything that is technically center checkout area is possible. With a 6,5″ huge AMOLED Display, 120Hz refresh rate, a decent mid-range processor as well NFC, stereo speakers, one 5000mAh battery and: after IP67 certified water and dustproof. You can get the whole thing from a price of 339,99€ on Amazon.de.

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Display 6,5″ Super AMOLED, 2.400 x 1.080 Pixel, 120Hz, 407ppi processor Exynos 1280 (S5E8825) Octa-Core 2x 2.4 GHz + 6x 2.0 GHz, 5nm graphics chip Mali-G68 MC4 RAM 6 GB RAM (LPDDR4X) Internal memory 128GB memory, expandable Camera 64MP+12MP wide angle +5 MP macro +5 MP depth sensor front camera 32MP battery pack 5000mAh , 25 Watt beladen connectivity 5G, Dual-Sim, MicroSD, Bluetooth 5.1, Dual-Band WLAN 5, GPS, NFC Features IP67 certified, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, hole notch, plastic back Dimensions / Weight 159.6×74.8×8.1mm / 189g operating system Android 12, One UI 4.1, KNOX 3.8 Manufacturer item number SM-A536BZKNEUB RRP 449€

6.5 inches and 120Hz

Samsung isn’t reinventing the wheel of optics either, and it’s also using one in the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Loch-Notch in the display. The display itself measures 6.5 inches at 2400×1080 Pixel Resolution. As usual comes in Super AMOLED panel to use. As with the more expensive or cheaper competition, a refresh rate von 120Hz reached. Of course, LTPO is not supported, this is reserved for the Galaxy S devices.

The front is through Gorilla Glas 5 protected, but only comes on the back plastic for use.

Sufficient mid-range performance

As usual, Samsung installs its Exynos SOC in the European devices. The one installed in the A53 Exynos 1280 Processor bar with its 8 cores up to 2.4GHz and was in energy efficient 5nm procedure manufactured. In terms of performance, he calculates below Antutu something below 384.000 Points. Thus, everything relevant in everyday life is not a problem and the gamer generation does not necessarily miss out.

The memory equipment is available in 2 variants 6/128 GB or 8/256GB. In both versions, the memory can also be expanded to a maximum of 1 TB using a micro SD card.

Quad camera setup, optically stabilized

Samsung uses an unspecified, optically stabilized main sensor 64 megapixel main sensor with wide-angle function (f/1.8), one 12 Megapixel Ultraweitwinkel Sensor (f/2-2), one 5 Megapixel Macro sensor (f/2.4) and finally another one 5 MP Sensor (f/2.4) for better ones depth information.

Die front camera uses one 32 Megapixel Sensor with an aperture of f/2.2

Good connectivity

Besides the usual suspects like Dual-Sim, 5G, Dual-Band WLAN, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and NFC lie too Dolby Atmos supported stereo speakers before as well as the one already mentioned IP67 waterproof and dustproof before.

However, the popular 3.5mm jack plug has to be dispensed with, as well as inductive charging, which is untypical in this price segment anyway. Of course, WLAN 6 AC would have been nice. In principle, however, everything that you currently need is available.

5000mAh loaded with 25W

The battery is on 5000mAh Capacity has been brought, which should be enough for ~2 days of usability. At least according to Samsung’s laboratory values. Realistically, you’re more likely to survive a very stressful day and a good 1.5 days with normal use. One must not forget the 120Hz of the display here, as well as the many software that Samsung always supplies automatically.

There is still potential for improvement in the “quick charge” of the battery 25 Watt loaded. The competition is many times faster. Of course, you also have to do without inductive, i.e. wireless charging.

Android 12 and Knox 3.8

Actually, Android 12 shouldn’t be worth mentioning anymore, but since some manufacturers still deliver current devices with Android 11, it’s probably worth a line of text. As usual, the system is subject to the Nox security system, which protects data from prying eyes by third parties and also from malicious attacks.

Updates should be major Android updates for 4 years, security updates for 5 years. It remains to be seen whether the promise can be kept.

On reviews / experiences / opinions

It consistently sounds like an all-round carefree package that Samsung is offering here with the Galaxy A52 5G. Everything important or relevant is in the housing, which is also waterproof according to IP67. However, there are still a few small things that will be missed in view of the competition: be it a 3.5mm port, more performance of the SOC, possibly a more elegant back that is not made of plastic. However, you can also find them on the Galaxy S21 and 22.

With an RRP of ~€449, Samsung is starting relatively high (as it did last year with the A52), but as usual, it won’t be long before the prices become significantly more attractive. Especially if you took a look at the damn good OnePlus Nord 2, which is already changing hands for less than €350.