With the mid-range offshoots of the Galaxy A series, Samsung has been able to score points with good cameras and water resistance in recent years. Not much has changed with the Galaxy A54 either. Is there finally real fast charging?

Technical data of Samsung Galaxy A54

Samsung Galaxy A54 Display 6,4″ 2340 x 1080. AMOLED, 120 Hz, Gorilla Glas 5, HDR10+ processor Exynos 1380 Octa-Core 2,4 GHz, 5 nm graphics chip Mali-G68 MP5 RAM 8 GB RAM (LPDDR4x) Internal memory 128/256 GB memory (UFS 2.1), expandable Camera 50.0MP, f/​1.8, phase comparison AF (All-Pixel AF), OIS

12.0MP, f/​2.2, wide-angle lens

5.0MP, f/​2.4, Macro lens front camera 32.0MP, f/​2.2 battery pack 5000mAh battery, 25W charging connectivity 5G, Dual-Sim, USB-Typ-C, Dual-Band WLAN 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Features IP67, stereo speakers, microSD slot Dimensions / Weight 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm / 202 g operating system Android 13, One UI 5.1 Preis RRP €489

More expensive than the predecessor

Samsung has also raised its prices a bit. This was recently noticed with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. That too Galaxy A54 is with now 489 € slightly more expensive than its predecessor, the Galaxy A53, which last year was still available for 449 € was sold at launch.

However, it is not a really big point of criticism, because the prices for the devices usually fall quite quickly in the first few months.

Optics subtly different

The basic shape and design of the frame is also retained in the Samsung Galaxy A54. A design change can be found on the back. While the A53 still had an organic-looking, rounded camera hump with the integrated cameras, the 3 cameras (the depth sensor has now been dispensed with) are now protruding directly on the flat back. So it’s more of the classic design that was used years ago.

The frame is made of plastic, the back is made of glass. The front and back are protected by Gorilla Glass 5.

Screen a little smaller

The super AMOLED display now measures 6.4 inches at a resolution of 2340 x 1080 Pixel. It is therefore slightly smaller and has a lower resolution than its predecessor and thus achieves a pixel density of 402 ppi. Again the 120Hz refresh rate ready, moreover will HDR10+ supports. However, Samsung has not specified the brightness, but it will certainly be bright enough for outdoor use.

LTPO will remain reserved for the large premium models this year as well, and it will certainly remain so for quite a while.

Faster processor

New year, new processor. Samsung installed the self-made one Exynos 1380 Octa-Core with maximum 2,4 GHz clock rate into the devices. In terms of performance, he cracks under Antutu die 510.000 points mark. Accordingly, the performance of the mid-range system is suitable for everyday use. How well the system and the many apps have been optimized by Samsung can only be seen in a long-term test of several weeks of use.

For data processing stand the system 8 GB RAM and optional 128 or 256 GB of storage space to the side. Thanks to the hybrid slot, the latter can also be easily microSD card be expanded.

Smaller camera setup

The camera setup gets a smaller one 50-MP main sensor and does without the additional depth sensor of the predecessor. To the wide angle sensor remains the 12 MP solution that Macro camera also uses again 5 MP resolved Sensor.

Die front camera stays the same so far and works with 32 Megapixel and can record videos up to Full HD. The main camera allows recordings up to 4k resolution with 30fps, Full-HD 60 is also supported. The recordings are supported by optical stabilization.

connectivity

Here Samsung is always quite up to date. be it with Bluetooth 5.3, Dual-Band WLAN 6 or the AptX and LDAC codecs. On the usual suspects like NFC or GPS of course you don’t have to give it up. In addition, lie again stereo speakers before.

Unlocking is done with under glass fingerprint sensor or through as usual Face Unlock. As with the A53, there is one again IP67 certification for Staub- & water resistance before. A feature that can often be installed in the middle class.

As usual, Samsung relies on the customized Android (One UI 5.1 on Android 13 basis) System and delivers for 4 years of major updates and for 5 years of security updates.

battery pack

The battery pack is identical to the predecessor, with 5000mAh capacity well sized. No change or adjustment is really needed here. But where you should definitely improve is the so-called “Fast Charge” at Samsung: with just 25 Watt This is anything but fast and fully charging the battery takes around 1.5 hours.

Conclusion/assessment Buy Samsung Galaxy A54?

Anyone who uses the predecessor will hardly accept the upgrade to the 2023 version. If you are looking for a new and waterproof smartphone, you can actually access it without hesitation. At least if the price is right.

Since you have saved on one camera sensor and made the other smaller, but have become more expensive with the RRP, you should just wait a bit. As is well known, the prices drop quite quickly after publication. Otherwise, both devices are very similar, apart from the increase in performance of the A54.

Of course, the competition is also strong. For example, you could also use a Google Pixel 6a, which is sold for well under €400 and is the camera reference in this segment. Although you then do without the IP certification and the 120 Hz panel, you save money and get a great camera and, much more importantly, a rather compact smartphone.