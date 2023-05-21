Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy S23: From when it is worth buying

PR/Business Insider

On February 1, 2023, Samsung introduced the new Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. The three cell phones from the next flagship generation were then released on February 17, 2023. The smartphones can therefore be bought now. The Samsung Galaxy S23 is available from EUR 949.00. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus costs at least 1199.00 euros, while the SRP for the S23 Ultra is at least 1399.00 euros. However, because Samsung cell phones lose value quickly after their release, it can be worth waiting a bit before making a purchase. So you can buy the smartphone much cheaper just a few months later. The purchase is most worthwhile about seven months after the release date.

The new Samsung Galaxy S23 is here – and it has become more expensive. On February 1, 2023, Samsung introduced the next generation of its flagship phone. Like its predecessor, the S23 series consists of three models: the Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. The phones have been available for pre-order since they were unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event ahead of their release on Officially released on February 17, 2023 and have been traded.

Samsung Galaxy S23: This is how much the new smartphones cost

Something that sets the new smartphones apart from their predecessors? Your price. While the S22 was already available from 849.00 euros, at least 949.00 euros have to be shelled out for the S23. The new generation is at least 100.00 euros more expensive. We have listed here for you how much the individual models cost in their various versions:

Samsung Galaxy S23 with 128 gigabytes of memory 949,00 Euro with 256 gigabytes of memory 1009,00 Euro Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus with 256 gigabytes of memory 1199,00 Euro with 512 gigabytes of memory 1319,00 Euro Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256 gigabytes of memory 1399,00 Euro with 512 gigabytes of memory 1579,00 Euro with 1 terabyte of storage 1819,00 Euro

Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy S23: when will the price fall start?

Despite the price increase, there is also good news. The prices of Samsung smartphones usually fall soon after their release. With the predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy S22, the Price drop almost immediately after the release date began. Just the S22 and the S22 Ultra were already significantly cheaper a month after its market launch available. The price for the S22 Plus was stable for a little longer – but only for about two months. All of this can be seen in the price history of the various cell phones an ideal has tracked over the past twelve months:

This is only a few months after the release Samsung Galaxy S23 has already become significantly cheaper. The first deals for the new generation were made in spring 2023. Since then, the prices for the three new cell phones have been falling continuously – with isolated fluctuations. If the prices for the S23 smartphones develop in line with the previous generation, they could reach their bottom around autumn 2023. The price level for the previous generation has leveled off seven months after its release. It hasn’t gotten much cheaper since then.

S23: From when the purchase is worthwhile

Although the S23 won’t be available until September at the best price, we’d guess don’t wait too long to buy. The successor to the S23 will probably appear again in the first quarter of next year, which means that the S23 could quickly become obsolete by then. You best search after Easter or in early summer after the first offers. Even shopping days like that Prime Day (expected to take place in July 2023) could be a good opportunity to buy the S23 cheaply before it’s been on the market too long.

Here you can already buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 cheaply

Where can you find the best deals for the Samsung Galaxy S23? We searched for the most exciting deals on the price comparison platform Idealo. Lo and behold: you can already buy the S23 for up to 29 percent less. As a result, all three models are available for less than 1000.00 euros:

Should you rather buy the Galaxy S23 directly from Samsung?

There is a Samsung website no good offers yet for the Galaxy S23. But Samsung always offers various promotions and bonuses – for example exchange rewards or memory upgrades. In this respect, it can also be worth buying the S23 directly from Samsung.

