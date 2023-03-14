Like last year, the new S23 series was presented. This also includes the Ultra model, which now comes with a 200-MP-Kamera is working. Otherwise, there are only minor improvements. But the biggest and most important point for many is: it will finally be the unchanged one Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 2 SOC installed. Samsung’s Exynos is obsolete.

New best price! The Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256 GB you can get it on Ebay.de thanks Coupon for only 1035 € on offer.

In addition to the S23 & S23+, an Ultra model was of course also presented, which is more angular and with a 200-MP-Kamera was equipped.

The Samsung S23 Ultra you can now for a price 1035,00€ on Ebay.de get hold of

Specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display 6,8 Zoll Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3080 x 1440 Pixel, LTPO 1-120 Hz, Gorilla Glass Victus 2, HDR10+, 500 ppi processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Octa-Core 3,2 GHz, 4nm random access memory 8/12 GB RAM storage space 256/512GB/1TB, non-expandable Camera Quad camera: 200 MP (main camera, 85°, f/1.7, 23mm, OIS);

12 MP (Ultra-Weitwinkel, 120°, f/2.2, 13mm);

10 MP (Teleobjektiv, 36°, f/2.4, 69mm, OIS);

10 MP (Teleobjektiv, 11°, f/4.9, 230mm, OIS, 10x opt. Zoom, 100x Space Zoom) front camera 12 MP (f/2.2, 80°, 25mm, HDR10+) (?) connectivity Dual-Sim, 5G, eSim, Dual-Band WLAN 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-Typ-C, NFC, GPS battery pack 5000 mAh, 45 watts fast charging, 10 watts wireless dimension 163,4 x 78,1 x 8,9 mm / 233 Gramm Features IP68, stereo speakers, inductive charging operating system Android 13, Samsung One UI 5.1 Availability/ RRP 01.02.2023/ 1.399 € Design The Galaxy S23 Ultra works a bit more edgy than the Galaxy S23 and S23+ offshoots that were also released, but the camera sensors are also lined up here. As usual, of course, the Stylus supported again and finds space in the housing.

You rely on sustainability! Samsung is the first manufacturer of the new Gorilla-Glass Diet 2 installed, the back is also made of glass here and no longer made of plastic. In addition, there are 12 parts in the smartphone recycled material, such as the display glass and the SIM slot.

You get by default 4 different colors offered: Besides Schwarz and cream white, there is also Lavender and Green to selection. You can also choose 4 more colors exclusively on Samsung.de: Graphite, Lime, Sky Blue und Red.

Once again, the smartphone is thanks IP68 Protection against dust and water. At least for a short time for 30 minutes at 1 meter water depth.

Display

When it comes to the display, we get a little bit bigger and open up 6,8″ high and with a resolution of 3,088 x 1,440 pixelsresulting in a pixel density of 500 ppi results. Thanks to AMOLED-Display is also here one Always-On Displayas well as a Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor with at the start. The refresh rate will thanks to the 120 Hz LTPO technology automatically 1 Hz bis 120 Hz regulated.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Power

It is not entirely unexpected that the unchanged SOCs from Qualcomm have finally found their way into the market. The adapted Exynos processor from earlier devices has finally had its day. In fact, Europe/Germany is the last country to have received the Exynos SOC for a long time. The American devices have been using Qualcomm’s processors for much longer.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Octa-Core Processor clocks with up to 3,2 GHz and is from again TSMC been produced. Under Antutu, the in 4nm manufactured processor already with fierce 1.2 million points land. So that everything can be written and read smoothly, 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and a 256GB/512GB/1TB UFS 4.0 memory connection are used. We don’t need to talk about the actual performance anymore 🙂

Drilled camera setup

Like the Xiaomi 12T Pro, Samsung is now coming with one 200-Megapixel-Sensor around the corner. It was rumored that the ISOCELL HP1 sensor would be used, but this is not the case. Because the newly presented in January ISOCELL HP2 Sensor is installed directly in the Ultra model.

But what does that mean? So this is the 2nd generation with 1/1.3″ sensor size and f/1.7 aperture. In addition, it works with 16-in-1 pixel binning and super quad pixels, which should ensure improved autofocus.

Of course, everyone now wants to know what’s in the new camera setup. It consists of one 12 MP Ultra-wide cameraone 10 MP Telecamera with 2x optical zoom for portrait photos, as well as another 10 MP Telecamera and strong 100x (digital) space zoom.

Die front camera got after the early releases not 40 megapixels more but uses only one more 12-Megapixel-Sensor.

8K-Video

There’s still no 120fps recording on 4k video, but there is 30 fps at 8K footage. This should be much more useful now. However, due to the lack of playback devices, it is currently more of a decorative accessory, which is currently of little use to most of us.

Battery sizes and charging power

Unlike the other two models, both of which have received an upgrade in battery capacity, the S23 Ultra stays that way 5.000 mAh battery. This allows it now but with max. 45W to be charged by cable. However, only if you have a suitable power supply unit, because none is included in the scope of delivery. Wireless charging with 15 W is also supported here and also supports it again reverse wireless charging.

Samsung updates and connecting external devices

Based on Android 13 starts Samsung’s interface OneUI 5.1 in the S23 series. Get the devices four years lang System-Updates and five years lang security updates. The updates will also bring some new features with them.

With the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Port on the bottom of the smartphone, can be inserted connect external monitor. There is a dual SIM slot for nano SIM cards, and eSIM is also supported again.

Unfortunately, there is also here again no jack connection. As you know it by now, local internet is also here WLAN 6 taken care of. The usual suspects like GPS, NFC and Bluetooth 5.3 can be found again.

Assessment: Buy the Samsung Galaxy 23 Ultra?

With the official presentation, a persistent rumor has also been confirmed: the Galaxy S23 series will be at least €100 more expensive per device.

It started at €1249 a year ago, but now it will be 1399 € required. In the presale campaign, however, you have the option of choosing the next larger memory configuration for the price of the small version.

All others simply wait 2-3 months until the prices, as in the past, become cheaper. In the meantime, you can get the predecessor, which is hardly worse, from ~869 € and is therefore also much more exciting in terms of price than the rather high RRP at the beginning.

When it comes to the sober technical data, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra can hardly be beaten by any other smartphone.