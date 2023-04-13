Still very popular! Now one of the most popular smartwatches gets one or two new successors. Finally with a larger battery, with a longer running time and better protected by the built-in sapphire glass. Will it also be a no-brainer this year?

Technical specifications

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Display 1.19 / 1.3 Zoll SuperAMOLED, 396 x 396 pixels / 450 x 450 pixels, 330 ppi / 321 ppi, Sapphire Glass 1.36 inches SuperAMOLED, 450 x 450 Pixel, 321 PPI, Saphirglas processor Exynos W920 Dual Core @ 1,18GHz Exynos W920 Dual Core @ 1,18GHz memory | R.A.M. 16 GB | RAM: 1.5 GB 16 GB | RAM: 1.5 GB battery pack 284 mAh / 410 mAh (up to 50 hours runtime) 590 mAh (up to 80 hours runtime) connectivity Bluetooth 5, 2,4 / 5 GHz WLAN, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, LTE (nur LTE-Version) Bluetooth 5, 2,4 / 5 GHz WLAN, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, LTE (nur LTE-Version) operating system Google Wear OS 3 + One UI Watch 4.5 Google Wear OS 3 + One UI Watch 4.5 App Android: Galaxy Wearable | iOS: not supported Android: Galaxy Wearable | iOS: not supported water resistance 5ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810G (surface swimming) 5ATM + IP68, MIL-STD-810G (surface swimming) Material Aluminium Titan Colors / Editions 40mm: Graphite, Pink Gold, Silver

44mm: Graphite, Sapphire, Silver

numerous ribbon colors 45mm: Black Titanium, Grey Titanium

numerous ribbon colors Dimensions 40mm: follows

44mm: follows 45mm: 11.5mm thick Weight 40mm: 28,7 g ohne Band

44mm: 33,5 g ohne Band 45 mm: 46,5 g

Without rotating bezel

Neither the Watch 5 nor the Pro has a rotating bezel, which is a real shame, but it has now survived digitally. Similar to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic from the previous year, which also dispensed with a real rotating bezel. With a case diameter of 40 or 44mm comes the Watch 5 therefore, while the Pro Version exclusively in 45 mm is available. Then women with small wrists have to look it up again.

When it comes to the hardware, there are only minimal differences, because the Watch 5 Pro gets one titanium case and one bigger battery than the normal model.

Finally more running time

Both have the same Processor (Exynos W920). However, there has been a lot of criticism of the battery life in the past, and that has been heard. So has the Watch 5 284 mAh (40mm), 410 mAh (44mm) and the Watch 5 Pro Sogar 590 mAh get installed. That’s how the Galaxy Watch should be 5 up to 50h and the 5 Pro even up to 80 hours. achieve runtime. It can be assumed that these values ​​without Always-On-Display and can only be reached with normal use. If you do a lot of sport and use the GPS module accordingly, you will probably not see these times.

There is also one more 10W fast charge functionwhich aims to reach a battery level of 45% within 30 minutes.

Well protected

It is now used instead of Gorilla Glass here sapphire crystal, which is said to be 1.6x more resistant to scratches. Now they are too ATM 5 protected, which means that once again you can only wear them for sports, showering and swimming. This protection is not sufficient for diving.

Likewise, there will be one again LTE-Variants given which eSIM support offers. Because, as already mentioned, it stays with the same processor, the in-house Exynos W920.

More precise sensors

Many use such watches heart rate, oxygen saturation etc. to measure. Accordingly, sensors on the underside of the watch should not be missing. Here the Smartwatch offers the possibility of Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) the Analyze body fat percentage. Also there is one again ECG and blood pressure functionwhich many like to use. This feature again will almost certainly be Samsung smartphone exclusive againat least we assume so, since it was/is already the case with the predecessor.

However, all this is not really new, but it is said that the accuracy of the sensors has been improved again.

Along with a new one OneUI 4.5 interfacecome back too Google Wear OS 3 to carry. The Google Assistant is also included here and not like the Watch 4, where this was added later. With the Wear app by Samsung the clock is linked, where you can then access the numerous settings.

Exclusive to the Watch 5 Pro only

An exclusive feature that is only available on the Galaxy Watch 5 is actually already known from the competition. After the end of the run or the bike tour, the display shows a path finding back to the starting point. Classically, this is also simply called the route-back function. You use your own GPX routes for this, which are automatically loaded onto the watch.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Criticisms are finally being noticed and addressed. That’s how you improve it battery life and also prepares in terms of the material sapphire crystal on. In addition, one promises improved sensors. Nice is that too GPS Track-Back-Navigation, which unfortunately is only offered exclusively for the Watch 5 Pro. One or the other manufacturer has the edge. However, this function can be really useful when hiking or cycling through unfamiliar forests.

As nice as the improvements are, the recommended retail price of both watches also increases. As usual, you can also just wait a bit with Samsung until the price has dropped. this usually happens after the first 3 months of availability. Are the improvements worth the money to you?