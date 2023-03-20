A multifunctional USB-C hub has proven to be indispensable, especially for current, compact notebooks. This enables access to a wide range of connections when traveling and can also be used at the workplace to efficiently connect all the necessary peripheral devices such as a mouse, printer and the like to the notebook via a single cable. So you can also quickly unplug the notebook and take it with you if necessary.

You can get the compact USB-C 6-in-1 hub from the manufacturer for only €22.99. Ugreen has also already activated a landing page for this year’s Apple products with an overview of suitable products.

Since notebook users often miss more ports on the PC or notebook, especially on models that only offer USB-C ports, the Ugreen USB-C 6-in-1 Hub for a price 22,99€ on S.zbanx.com a solution.

What does 6-in-1 mean in this case?

The USB-C hub is a compact device that is connected to a free USB-C port on the PC or notebook and in this case 6 additional ports offers. The advantage is that on the one hand you get more connections and on the other hand, for example, the devices at the desk are always connected directly to the hub, so that you can conveniently take your notebook with you and simply plug and unplug the hub.

Connectivity and HDMI support

The compact hub offers a variety of connectivity options for all your productive needs. This includes 3x USB-A 3.0 ports, which can be used for USB sticks or peripheral devices, for example. In addition, the hub has a Slot for SD memory cards and another for MicroSD cards.

Also available one HDMI 1.4 port, which supports a maximum resolution of 4K at 30 Hz. Although this is not optimal for 4K resolutions and can appear a bit jerky when moving, 60 Hz is already supported with WQHD resolutions (2560×1440 pixels). Of course, this also applies to lower resolutions such as Full HD. Up to 50 Hz are possible for the popular UWQHD standard (3440×1440 pixels).

What else is there to know?

That’s a disadvantage permanently installed USB-C cable at the hub. If the cable breaks due to repeated, severe kinking, unfortunately the cable cannot be easily replaced.

The USB hub can be used with Windows, Mac and compatible smartphones. A USB-C 3.1 Gen 2 or Thunderbolt 3 port would be optimal to be able to use all features, including video output in the advertised quality. Officially, a USB connection with at least 5 GBit/s is sufficient according to the manufacturer. Additional drivers are not necessary, which means that plug-and-play use is possible without any problems.