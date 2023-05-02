The UGREEN Nexode USB-C charger is compact and powerful. Here you get everything you need to completely supply a desk with just one device.

New best price! You get the compact charger thanks instant discounton Amazon.de for 133,92 € on offer.

Notebooks, smartphones, tablets and all sorts of other electronics that accompany our everyday life also need to be fed with electricity. The problem is that most apartments don’t have as many sockets as you actually need.

Of course you can now use a power strip or you can use a real powerhouse of USB power supply units like this Nexode 200 watt USB-C power adapter von Ukraine. You can order the power supply for a price 133,92€ on Amazon.de.

UGREEN Nexode USB C charger overall performance 200 Watt outputs/line USB-C1/C2 Exit: (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A, 3.3-21V/3A; PPS Adaptive Ladung 100W Max.)

(5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/5A, 3.3-21V/3A; PPS Adaptive Ladung 100W Max.) USB-C3/C4 Exit: (5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A, 3.3-21V/3A; PPS Adaptive Ladung 65W Max.)

(5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3.25A, 3.3-21V/3A; PPS Adaptive Ladung 65W Max.) USB-A1/A2 Ausgang: (4.5V/5A, 5V/4.5A, 5V/3A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A, 22.5W Max) Fast Charge Logs PD 3.0/2.0; QC 4.0+/4.0/3.0/2.0; 5V1A; 5V/2.4A; AFC; SCP; PPS Security Short-circuit, over-voltage, over-heat, over-current, etc. Mass weight 10,1 x 10,1 x 3,23 cm, 520g

First things first

Even if the name of the power supply says that this is a 200 watt power supply, it means the total power. That means one total can achieve an output power of up to 200 watts via 2 or more ports and not sending 200 watts out of one port.

(just an example with two devices connected, with more devices the power is further divided)

Unobtrusive in design

The power supply is included Dimensions of 10.1 x 10.1 x 3.23 cm and one weight of 520g small enough to find its place even on small desks. The rest of the design is kept rather simple and unobtrusive. In principle, you get a small box with a total of 6 USB ports, which are in 4x USB-C ports and 2x USB-A ports split up.

200 watts output power

As we mentioned above, the divides 200 watts of power on the USB ports used. That may disappoint some, but if you look at it soberly, there aren’t very many devices that can be charged with more than 100 watts. You can find out about the exact power output of the individual USB ports in the table above.

If GaN II power supply the power supply has the fast charge protocols QC 4.0+ and PD 3.0, which are also backward compatible. UGREEN also ensures security with a whole range of security measures such as short-circuit, over-voltage, over-heat, over-current, etc.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The UGREEN Nexode USB C charger is a small powerhouse that could power an entire desk on its own. The product description with 200 watts is a bit misleading, as one could wrongly assume that you get 200 watts at once, but that’s what you have us for. 😁 In general, you can’t say much negative about the power supply before a test. Only the price is quite high at ~200€.