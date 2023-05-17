Home » Buy cheap Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 from €469 (05/2023)
Buy cheap Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 from €469 (05/2023)

Buy cheap Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 from €469 (05/2023)

The Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3 brings minimale Upgrades compared to the Mi Scooter 1S with it, such as a improved disc brake. It is now also available in two different colours, which are quite impressive. If you are looking for more security, you should take a look at the article.

At Saturn.de you can currently get the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 3 for only €469. Tipp: Spare another 10% with the mySaturn app and a mySaturn customer account on this scooter and selected promotional products.

The Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3 you get from a price of 469,00€ on Saturn.de. Xiaomi has once again unobtrusively sent several products onto the market. 😋 Among other things, there was also a new e-scooter, the Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3, included. I’ll tell you what innovations it brings in the article.

Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3 product image

Specifications of the Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3

My Scooter 3 Mi Scooter 1S
Range 30 km 30 km
speed 25 km/h 20 km/h
Shipping weight 100 kg 100 kg
Battery 7650mAh/ 275Wh 7650mAh/ 275Wh
engine power 300W rated power, max. 600W 300 W
own weight 13,2 kg 12,5 kg
Dimensions (length/width/height) 1080 x 430 x 1140 mm 1080 x 430 x 1140 mm
street legal no and
Preis ~450€ ~350€

At first glance, the scooter is similar to previous models like this Mi Scooter 1S or the Mi Scooter Pro 2. The frame, the handlebars and the running board look the same as before. Except that you now him in two colors can get hold of. namely in Gravity Gray oder Onyx Black.

Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3, two colors, Gravity Gray or Onyx Black

Double disc brakes & eABS

There is definitely a change in the brakes. That’s how they should disc brakes have been improved and are coming now in a double team. Besides, you have one electronic anti-lock braking system (eABS) with implemented. Everything that serves to ensure safety is always good and welcome.

Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3

Lots of reflectors

For security are also Reflectors installed everywhere. Whether front, back or on the sides. That’s how you should always be seen.

Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3 reflectors front, back, side

Unfortunately too fast for Germany

Since this is an e-scooter that was not developed for Germany, the maximum speed 25 km/h. So 5 km/h too fast than is allowed for the German market. You can legally drive the scooter in other EU countries or on private property.

The built battery pack should probably for approx. 30 Kilometer sufficient range. The engine reaches a Maximum power of 600 watts and should therefore have enough power for gentle inclines of up to 16%. Die loading time is quite long according to the manufacturer 6 to 8 hours.

Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3 . three different speed levels

Solid, like its predecessor

There is again three different adjustable speeds. A pedestrian mode with 0-5 km/h, the standard mode with 0-20 km/h and the sport mode with 0-25 km/h. Depending on how fast you drive, the range that the scooter creates also changes. The subsoil, possible gradients, the weather (e.g. wind) and above all the weight of the driver (max. load 100 kg) plays a major role in terms of range.

The scooter is easy to fold and with 13,2 kg not too heavy either. You usually don’t wear an e-scooter for very long. 🤔

Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3

Communicate via Bluetooth

There is the possibility of the scooter over yours Xiaomi Home App and see your trip statistics. Simply pair via Bluetooth and off you go.

Xiaomi Mi Scooter 3 , App Xiaomi Home

In itself, a version for Germany would be conceivable, because after all, the Mi Scooter 1S has already proven that. But nothing has yet been heard of plans to bring the scooter to Germany. A pity.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

There’s not a lot that’s new now. With the Xiaomi Mi Scooter S 1 there is already a good scooter that is also approved for German traffic. The Mini Upgrade That’s all well and good and it’s definitely interesting for everyone who doesn’t live in Germany. But who knows, maybe the manufacturer will do something to get the scooter approved for German traffic. We remain curious. 😮

See also  Resident Evil 4 Remake RE4 remake strategy｜Full bounty mission solutions (chapters 1~3)

