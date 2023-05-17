Buy cheap Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro from €749 (05/2023)

The most powerful e-scooter model from Xiaomi to date. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro now wants to conquer the German market, because you can officially drive the e-scooter in Germany.

At Saturn.de you can currently get the scooter for 749 €. Tipp: Spare another 10% with the mySaturn app and a mySaturn customer account on this scooter and selected promotional products.

The new scooter was already presented to the fans in June, and now it’s also going on sale in Germany. The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro you get it for a price 749,00€ on Saturn.de.

Technical specifications

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro Xiaomi Mi Scooter 2 Pro Range 55 km 45 km speed 25 km/h for Germany at 20km/h limited 20km/h Shipping weight 120 kg 100 kg Battery 12.400 mAh/ 474 Wh 12.800 mAh/ 474 Wh engine power 350W nominal power, max. 700W (throttled to 350W) max. 600 W own weight 16,5 kg 14,2 kg Dimensions 1198 x 484 x 1240 mm 1130 x 430 x 1180 mm street legal and and Preis 799€ 480€

Bigger and more powerful

The new scooter is slightly larger than its predecessors, which means that the new scooter can carry up to 120 kg can carry more. So taller people in particular should now also have an increased Stehkomfort receive. The manufacturer says that the scooter is for people between 120 and 200cm be suitable. However, the handlebar is not adjustable in height.

For transport, you can of course use the scooter again collapseto take it on the subway or pack it in the trunk.

In contrast to its predecessor, the Xiaomi Scooter 4 Pro is equipped with a 700Watt powerful motor, with which it should be able to climb inclines of up to 20% to climb. In addition, a 12.400 mAh large battery, which according to the manufacturer has a range of up to 55km should be enough. As we already know, this depends on many factors such as weather, weight, surface, etc.

The magnetic charging connector and lid, prevents accidental opening when driving or transporting.

The engine is actually designed for 25km/hbut this is not allowed in Germany, so it was made for the German market 20km/h limited. Accordingly, the engine’s power was throttled to 350 watts, because 700 watts are not permitted in this country.

tubeless tyres

What is special about the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro is that the 10 inches big wheels, tubeless and self sealing are. That makes for one puncture resistance and a longer shelf life, thanks to the Xiaomi DuraGel. It should also be more comfortable when driving.

For safety, there is a rear brake light, a front light and additional side reflectors so that you can be seen well in the dark.

Disc brakes and eABS

By the dual braking system even more security is provided here. The scooter has a dual on the rear wheel disc brake system and on the front wheel via a eABS braking system. Which should mean that you can still brake in time when driving at top speed.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro supports the braking energy recovery, Braking energy is transferred to the battery and recharges it while driving.

display and app

On the LED-Display you will find information about speed, battery status or the mode you are in. On smartphone compatible with Android 4.3 or iOS 9.0 or higher, you then use the Xiaomi Home App. The scooter is paired via Bluetooth 4.1.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

Is getting a new scooter worth it? If you consider that you can get the Xiaomi Scooter Pro 2 for around €470, I find the price for the new scooter at almost €800 really too high. Of course you have bigger and puncture-proof tires here and you can get a little further than with the 2 Pro, but does that justify the price?

Therefore, I would recommend waiting until the price falls. Because he’s a nice scooter, that one Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Pro. So keep an eye on it and strike at the right moment.