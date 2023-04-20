Buy cheap Xiaomi Pad 6/ Pro from €357 (04/2023)

After the success of Xiaomi Mi Pad 5Oh sorry “Xiaomi Pad 5“(the Mi has been dropped) it was only a matter of time before the successor will be released soon. As in the previous year, 2 devices will come onto the market again. However, it is currently still unknown which of the two devices will also go to Germany / Europe reach.

Specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 6 & Pad 6 Pro

Xiaomi Pad 6 Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro Display 11″, IPS, 2880 x 1600p, 144 Hz Bildwiederholfrequenz, 550 nits, Gorilla Glas 3 11″, IPS, 2880 x 1600p, 144 Hz Bildwiederholfrequenz, 550 nits, Gorilla Glas 3 processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core 3,1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen. 1 Octa-Core 3,2 GHz graphics chip Qualcomm Adreno 650 Qualcomm Adreno 730 random access memory 6/8 GB LPDDR5 8 / 12 GB LPDDR5 Internal memory 128/256GB UFS 3.1 128/256/512 GB UFS 3.1 main camera 13MP f/2.2 50 MP + 2 MP depth information front camera 8 MP 20 MP battery pack 8840 mAh, 33W Laden 8600 mAh, 67 in Laden connectivity WLAN AC, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-Typ-C 3.2 Gen 1 WLAN 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-Typ-C 3.2 Gen 1 Features Face unlock, 4 speakers, 4 microphones Fingerprint sensor on the sideFace Unlock, 4 speakers, 4 microphones operating system MIUI for Pad Android 13 MIUI for Pad Android 13 dimensions / weight 253,95 x 165,18 x 6,51 mm / 490g 253,95 x 165,18 x 6,51 mm / 490g Preis equivalent to €258 RRP converted 340 € RRP

What a celebration it was to test the Xiaomi Pad 5 and 5 Pro last year. Unfortunately, only the Pad 5 made it to Germany, the slightly better but hardly more expensive 5 Pro was reserved for the Asian region. Sure, the import regulated that, but not everyone likes to handle it that way.

Which of the two devices will finally come to Germany can only be guessed at. If Xiaomi sticks to the past, we will probably be able to count on the Xiaomi Pad 6.

144 Hz Display

optical has become the predecessor here not done too much, we can hardly expect big leaps in the coming years. You can still send yourself to that again aluminum casing delight and one magnetic docking recording in the Bottom, like on 4 speakers, radiating left and right.

If you were already able to enjoy a 120 Hz display in the predecessor, Xiaomi goes one step further and increases the resolution of the IPS displays easily 2880×1800 pixels and leaves fluffy liquid 144 Hz Refresh rate dancing across the display. The brightness was up only minimally by 50 nits 550 nits raised.

Will there finally be an AMOLED panel in the next offshoot? The IPS panel was also absolutely convincing in the past and also in the direct predecessors. Other manufacturers such as Apple continue to use IPS displays even in their much more expensive iPads, iMacs and MacBooks.

That reflects the display quality of the IPS panels. However, if you are looking for perfect black values, you cannot avoid an AMOLED display.

Hardly changed camera setup

As with the predecessor, the camera setup differs slightly between the normal and Pro model. Compared to the Pad 5, very little has changed here, quite the opposite: the former 5 MP sensor in the Pad 6 Pro for depth information was replaced by a 2 MP Sensor replaced. That shouldn’t matter much in everyday life, but you can certainly still say it. The 50 MP The main sensor, on the other hand, remains unaffected.

The 13 MP Sensor of the normal Xiaomi Pad 6 remains unchanged, as does the front camera with 8 MP. The Pro Modell get one here 20 MP Sensor donated.

Slight processor upgrade on the Pad 5

in normal Xiaomi Pad 6 becomes a Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core with 3,1 GHz planted in the enclosure. But this was already in the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro, the normal Pad 5 uses the Snapdragon 860 octa-core (~578,000 Antutu points). So we are now up to date ~712,000 Antutu Score in the normal Xiaomi Pad 6.

So in the good middle class, which should definitely be enough for everyday use. Of course you can now complain about the age of the SOC, but under normal circumstances this should not bother most users.

If you want to be more up-to-date and need more performance, you have to go to Pad 6 Pro grab: there he will Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 transplanted from last year and has a ca. 1 million Antutu points around the ears.

Stable battery

The battery capacity remains largely identical to the predecessors, as does the fast charging 33 Watt for the normal Path 6 and 67 Watt for the 6 Pro Model. The Pad 5 would have liked to have been upgraded to 67 watts.

USB-Typ-C 3.2 Gen 1

What’s suddenly going on at Xiaomi? After the Xiaomi 13 Ultra already over the USB-Typ-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, this is now also installed in the Xiaomi Pad 6/ Pro. And after all these years of USB Type-C 2.0 ports? That almost leaves me speechless. 😅

Otherwise it remains quite unchanged in terms of connectivity, with Bluetooth 5.2, 4 speakers, 4 mics and in Pro model with one side fingerprint sensor. I couldn’t read anything about GPS at the moment, presumably this is also available in the Pro model, just like in the predecessor.

Technically there are accessories again Sitft/Stylus with 4096 pressure levels and a magnetically dockable keyboard.

Conclusion / assessment: buy XY?

The expectations are certainly high, but not much has really changed from a technical point of view. The smaller points were fine-tuned and optimized. But you also have to say that the predecessors ran very smoothly.

You can criticize the Pad 6 for the SOC used, but it should have been a more up-to-date SOC. After all, the Pro model got last year’s high-end processor.

The Chinese prices are of course cheaper than in the rest of the world. The Xiaomi Pad 6 goes converted for 258€ and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro for 340€ over the counter.

One thing will be clear: no matter which of the two devices comes to us, this price cannot be maintained. The Xiaomi Pad 5 is sold on mi.com for €349, the recommended retail price is listed at €399.

I am curious when and which version of the tablet will come to us.