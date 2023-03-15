Many new products were presented at the MWC in Barcelona, ​​including new watches. The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro At first glance, it hardly looks any different from its direct predecessor, the Watch S1. At second glance, you realize that there are a few new functions such as a rotating crown.

Xiaomi promises luxury and a long runtime with the Watch S1 Pro. You can buy the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro at a price 269,99€ on Ebay.de on offer.

Specifications Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro Xiaomi Watch S1 Display 1,47″ AMOLED, 480 x 480 Pixel 1,43″ AMOLED, 466 x 466 Pixel battery pack 500 mAh, ~ 14 days with normal use, wireless charging 470 mAh, ~12 days of typical use, wireless charging water resistance 5 ATM 5 ATM connectivity Bluetooth 5.2, WLAN, NFC, Dual-GPS Bluetooth 5.2, WLAN, NFC, Dual-GPS App Compatibility Android / IOS Android / IOS sensors Optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, barometric sensor, light sensor, capacitive sensor Optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, barometric sensor, light sensor, capacitive sensor Features over 100 sport modes

SpO2 measurement

sleep tracking

Bluetooth Telefonie

NFC (contactless payment via Mastercard)

Alexa

Microphone & Speaker 117 Fitnessmodi

SpO2 measurement

sleep tracking

Bluetooth-Telefonie

NFC (contactless payment via Mastercard)

Alexa

Microphone & Speaker Preis RRP €299.99 RRP €229

luxury optics

Here we find a really chic design, which was provided with noble materials. As we are used to from Xiaomi, the smartwatch should be of high quality and thanks Saphierglass and stainless steel housingYou will surely enjoy the watch for a long time.

The stainless steel case is there if, then in Schwarz or in Silber. The black case is accompanied by a black sport strap. If you then like it to be of a higher quality, you can take the silver case with the brown leather strap, which I think gives it a bit of a luxury look.

Finallydie Smartwatch has a rotating crown get donated. Many have asked for one and now it is here. On the right side is the milled crown, with which you can navigate through the menu and make settings by simply turning it.

When it comes to size, however, you no longer have a choice, because the S1 Pro is only available in 46 mm: It’s a pity for users who don’t want to or can’t wear such large watches.

Display

One works here 1,47″ big and with 480×480 pixels very well resolved AMOLED Display. Xiaomi speaks of a brightness of up to 500 Nits, which should definitely allow reading in the sun. The sharp AMOLED display, with Always-on Function is protected by the sapphire crystal. In addition, the Xiaomi S1 Pro smartwatch is water resistant up to 5 ATM, which means that it is protected from water to a depth of 50 meters.

Operating System and Connectivity

On the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro is that MIUI Watch operating system, which should now also allow the installation of third-party apps. In this way, the range of functions can be expanded. Was installed for the connection between smartwatch and smartphone Bluetooth 5.2, for local internet is 802.11 b/g/n WLAN available.

Also are GPS and NFC installed for contactless payment. Payments with compatible Mastercards are supported in Germany. With the S1 Pro, cards from the EURO card systems (merger of the Sparkasse) have now been added. Have you ever used this function?

Vital Signs & Functions

In real time, it should provide information about 100 sports activities record. In addition, there are 10 extra preset programs for runners for a wide variety of fitness needs, including running/walking combinations for beginners or interval training specifically to strengthen heart and lung health.

In addition, the smartwatch offers a range of training data and health functions such as Calorie consumption, sleep monitoring, heart rate and SpO2.

Of course, the lifestyle functions such as push notifications, Bluetooth calls, etc. should not be missing here either. We don’t know at the moment whether there will be short answers this time. In the Xiaomi Watch S1 you could not answer messages.

Battery life of up to 14 days

The term of the Pro version is extended by approx. 2 days. Where to start with the S1 470 mAh of 12 days has spoken can be found at the Pro version with his 500 mAh battery one Duration von 14 Roofs before. All with normal use, of course. Who frequent users and often GPS uses will not reach these times. But even if you use it a lot, you won’t have to charge the smartwatch more than once a week.

Inductive charging or wireless charging is also possible with the watch. You will hardly want to do without this practical feature with the charging cradle.

Conclusion / assessment: Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro?

Actually, it offers almost the same range of functions as the Xiaomi Watch S1. Except for a better runtime and the new addition of the chic, rotatable crown, with which you can also navigate, there are simply not enough new things. However, due to the higher quality materials, the price increases significantly. You can actually confidently reach for the previous model, which has meanwhile fallen sharply in price and sometimes changes hands for €90.

What do you think of the new Pro version?