NVIDIA this week released new GeForce Game Ready drivers for the new GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs. The driver includes a variety of games that support DLSS technology, including a number of games that support DLSS 3 updated this week, and this week is also the official launch date of the GeForce RTX 4090 GPU. One of the most notable is “Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered”.

There’s also a new DirectX 12 optimization that boosts the performance of many popular games by double digits, so don’t miss out on this latest version of the driver.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Bright Memories: Infinite join the lineup of five games that DLSS 3 has been supporting since launch! NVIDIA’s new Game Ready driver prepares GeForce Gamers systems for the latest DLSS games, including the first major titles to support DLSS 3.

Games that support DLSS include:

Games that support DLSS 3 (including games that support DLSS 2, also known as DLSS Super Resolution)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (coming October 18) Bright Memory: Infinite (coming October 12) F1 22 ( Updates coming soon) “Justice”, “Fuyun Court” new drawing presentation video (launched on October 12th) “Loopmancer” (already launched on October 12th) “Marvel Spider” Human Remastered (launched October 12) Microsoft Flight Simulator (launched October 17 in beta for Xbox Insider members) SUPER PEOPLE (now in Early Access)

Games that support DLSS 2 (DLSS Super Resolution)

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, Dakar Desert Rally, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, Gotham Knights, UNCHARTED : Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Improved performance of many popular DX12 games

A great gift from the NVIDIA Driver team, new DirectX 12 enhancements accelerate performance across a wide range of games, some by double digits.

These enhancements include shader compiler optimizations, reducing the extra time required for CPU execution, and the introduction of Resizable BAR profiles for Forza Horizon 5 and F1R22. Of these optimizations, there are several that are most beneficial in CPU-intensive situations, which take full advantage of the graphics card.

Significant performance improvements can be seen in DirectX 12 games at a variety of resolutions, including:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Up to 25% (1080p) Battlefield 2042: Up to 7% (1080p) Borderlands 3: Up to 8% (1080p) Call of Duty: Vanguard: Up to 12% (4K) Control: Up to 6% (4K) Cyberpunk 2077: Up Up to 20% (1080p) F1(R) 22: Up to 17% (4K) Far Cry 6: Up to 5% (1440p) Forza Horizon 5: Up to 8% (1080P) Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition: Up to 8% (4k) Red Dead Redemption 2: Up to 7% (1080p) Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Up to 5% (1080p) Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Up to 5% (1080p) The Gatekeeper Watch Dogs: Legion: up to 9% (1440p)

More Game Ready good news and updates

This release of the Game Ready driver will prepare GeForce players for A Plague Tale: Requiem (with DLSS 3 support on October 18th), Gotham Knights, Scorn and UNCHARTED : The Rogue Saga Collection.

About Game Ready Drivers

GeForce Game Ready drivers provide the best gaming experience for the games players love. NVIDIA continuously collaborates with developers and fine-tunes it, as well as extensive testing with thousands of desktop and laptop hardware settings for optimal performance and reliability.

The NVIDIA Game Ready Driver Program was created to provide players with the best gaming experience possible. This program works with game developers to regularly exchange game versions and drivers before the game is officially released. NVIDIA works with game developers to identify ways and solutions to optimize games and iterate accordingly to ensure games and Game Ready drivers deliver the best quality and performance at launch.

