Buy this keyboard if you are looking for a high-quality typing experience! MonsGeek M1W SP review

I type a lot of texts on my “work” PC. I’m currently using a GMMK Pro there, which is a very good high-end keyboard.

However, the GMMK Pro is very expensive, with at least 250€. But now a keyboard has come into my hands which is better than the GMMK Pro and costs €100 less.

This keyboard is the MonsGeek M1W SP. Like the GMMK Pro, this relies on a housing made of solid aluminum, hot-swap mechanical buttons, but in contrast to the GMMK Pro it also has the option of being connected wirelessly to your PC! In addition, the MonsGeek M1W SP also has our ISO layout for around €150!

And yes, the keyboard is really really good, more about that in the review!

At this point many thanks to AKKO who made the keyboard available to me.

The MonsGeek M1W SP under test

When you receive the keyboard, the weight will certainly be the first thing that strikes you.

The MonsGeek M1W SP weighs a whopping 1.992 kg! At this point, just a few comparison values ​​so that you can see how much that is.

Keychron K8 – 740g

Logitech G915 TKL – 810g

Corsair Gaming K70 RGB PRO – 1120g

ASUS ROG Azoth Wireless Gaming Keyboard – 1190g

Razer Huntsman V2 Analog -1240g

Corsair Gaming K100 RGB – 1350g

Razer BlackWidow V4 Pro – 1640g

MonsGeek M1W SP – 1992g

This high weight is due to the keyboard housing, which appears to be milled from a block of metal. Accordingly, this is not only heavy, but also extremely torsion-resistant.

The MonsGeek M1W SP just looks massive on a completely different level than the usual gaming keyboards.

The high weight in combination with the rubber feet also ensures that the keyboard “stands” very securely on your desk.

However, the keyboard does without the usual feet. So the keyboard has no adjustable angle. However, this is inherently well angled.

But what might take some getting used to is the high front edge. This is a keyboard I wouldn’t want to use without a palm rest.

I use a universal gel palm rest here.

USB, Bluetooth and 2.4Ghz wireless

You can connect the MonsGeek M1W SP to your PC/notebook via USB, Bluetooth or the included USB radio receiver.

The keyboard’s power switch is hidden under the Caps key! Basically, you only have to access this once, depending on whether you want to use the keyboard wirelessly or wired.

After a few minutes of not being used, the keyboard goes into standby even when it is switched on. The following key combinations are also available:

FN + E = Bluetooth device 1 FN + R = Bluetooth device 2 FN + T = Bluetooth device 3 FN + Y = USB radio receiver

Layout ISO

The MonsGeek M1W SP has the ISO layout with QWERTZ keys. What does that mean? We have our normal German key layout with a wide Caps Lock key and a large Enter key, but American keys.

That means we don’t have üöä etc. lettering, but the buttons are there.

If you’re experienced enough in typing, then you just start typing and just know where which key is. Otherwise you can replace the keycaps of the MonsGeek M1W SP. For example, the Glorious GPBT keycaps fit the keyboard.

75% form factor

The MonsGeek M1W SP has the 75% form factor. So this does without the number pad, but still has the F keys, delete, etc.

I think this is a very nice everyday layout!

With rotary knob

The MonsGeek M1W SP has a rotary knob on the upper right edge. This can be rotated and pressed. By default, this is assigned to the volume control, but can be freely adjusted via the software.

Hot Swap

Of course, the MonsGeek M1W SP has hot swappable buttons. So you can simply “pull” the keys out of the keyboard and swap them for keys of your choice. The keyboard supports all 3 pin buttons.

If you don’t like the buttons that are built in, you can simply swap them.

Akko, for example, offers some good alternative buttons for very little money, otherwise there are hundreds of different buttons of different quality and characteristics on ebay or Aliexpress.

V3 Piano Pro Switch

The V3 Piano Pro switches are installed in the MonsGeek M1W SP. The V3 Piano Pro Switch are very high quality linear buttons.

Type: Linear Actuation Force: 45gf ± 5gf End Force: 53gf ± 5gf Total Travel: 3.5mm Pre-travel: 1.9 ± 0.5mm Material: POM/PC/PA

First of all, these are classic linear buttons, which have a similar characteristic as the Cherry MX Reds.

However, the V3 Piano Pro feel very different! First of all, the POM/PC/PA housing provides a different feeling when you hit it. This plastic just seems a bit “softer” and more muted when the key hits the bottom. Normal mechanical buttons have a slightly harder “impact” here.

In addition, the buttons are “greased/oiled” by default. This makes the keys feel particularly smooth and soft.

In terms of typing feel, these are the best mechanical buttons I have had in my fingers so far. These are comparable to the GLORIOUS LYNX LINEAR, but I like them a touch better.

So if you like linear buttons, you’ll love the V3 Piano Pro!

Many layers

The MonsGeek M1W SP has many “layers” in addition to the solid metal housing for a better “sound”, which is very important for high-end keyboards.

The buttons are held in a polycarbonate plate, which is separated from the actual PCB by a poron “foam” layer. Below the PCB is another layer of foam that fills the case.

According to the manufacturer, the PORON foam used here is said to offer improved quality compared to normal foam.

typing feel and sound

Due to the massive housing, the foam filling and the buttons with POM housing, the MonsGeek M1W SP has a relatively dark and muffled sound.

This is the 2nd quietest mechanical keyboard I’ve tested so far! Only the EPOMAKER RT100 is a bit quieter than the MonsGeek, but I like the typing feel of the M1W SP better!

The MonsGeek M1W SP has a fairly hard and “stable” typing experience. You simply feel and hear the massive housing. Nothing vibrates or wobbles here.

Also, the keypad is not silicon-based. That is certainly a matter of taste, but for me it was completely ok.

I was able to easily reach my full typing speed on the keyboard in a matter of minutes and replaced my GMMK Pro with this one.

Why did I replace my GMMK Pro with the MonsGeek M1W SP?

So far I have used a GMMK Pro with Gateron Milky Yellow Pro V2 button in the office. A good and highly recommended combination. In principle, the GMMK Pro and the MonsGeek M1W SP are very similar.

Both have a very solid and stable metal case and practically the same layout.

However, what is clear to me for the MonsGeek M1W SP is the wireless/Bluetooth! I work at my desk and test things, so I sometimes move my keyboard around, it’s just practically not to have a cable here.

In addition, the typing feel on the MonsGeek M1W SP is also slightly better than on the GMMK Pro + Gateron Milky Yellow Pro V2.

The wireless connection worked for me without any problems and the standby behavior of the keyboard is also good. So it turns off after a few seconds (about 120 seconds) without activity. However, it starts again immediately when a key is pressed and the first keystroke is also transferred cleanly to the computer without any delay.

Apparently there is also a “deep sleep” state where the first key press is not transmitted and it takes 1-2 seconds before the keyboard is fully there, but this seems to occur after a long time (hours).

The only thing I have to check is whether I can still get German keycaps. It’s no problem to get German keycaps, we have the ISO layout, but finding German keycaps in nice + translucent is not easy at all!

However, I actually get along quite well with the ISO layout + QWERTZ keys.

Software

MonsGeek also offers control software for the M1W SP. It’s not pretty, but it’s functional. You can freely assign all keys, create macros and also set the lighting very freely.

The range of functions is very good, but the design is rather semi good.

Conclusion

The MonsGeek M1W SP is a great keyboard! This has the best typing feel I’ve ever experienced on a “finished” keyboard!

Above all, the massive metal housing is simply wonderful and gives the keyboard a different stability and strength, which is not found in normal keyboards!

In addition, there are excellent mechanical buttons in the form of the V3 Piano Pro and the filling with Poron.

This simply results in an outstanding typing feel and a nice muted sound.

There are further plus points for the flawless wireless connection, which also sets the M1W SP apart from the GMMK Pro.

All this for a price of 150€ is more than fair! It’s just a pity that we don’t have German keycaps, but at least the ISO layout! Accordingly, I got along well with the keyboard and it would also be possible to “retrofit” German keycaps.

In short, if you are looking for an outstanding wireless mechanical keyboard with ISO layout, then the MonsGeek M1W SP is the keyboard to check out!

