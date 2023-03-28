Home Technology B&W 700 S3 series x DENON super bamboo shoots have a few positive discounts! ? Mid-priced users can enjoy the DNA of the 800 flagship series “top-mounted tweeter”! ｜Preferential promotion
Everyone knows that the British speaker brand B&W’s most famous 800 series diamond tweeters and the patented technology Tweeter on Top are well-known works. Recently, the B&W 700 S3 has introduced the left patented technology, playing with the Tweeter on Top, breaking through the limitations of mid-priced speakers, and enjoying the unforgettable sound of B&W! In the new generation of 700S3 series, the two models 703S3 and HTM 71, which did not add this technology in the previous generation, added a top-mounted tweeter to the center, so it can form a complete set of AV home theater system with 💥top-mounted tweeter. 🥰And this time, Xiaose and Paris will introduce to you that from today to April 16th, several special upgrade offers will be launched. When purchasing two floor-standing speakers, you can exchange them for the packages we have selected for you. products and get free gifts. 😍

🎉Details of the three major packages:
✨Buy 702 S3 – you can buy a Denon PMA-A110 integrated amplifier at a super discounted price of HK$21,000, and get a free Denon DCD – A110 SACD machine, worth HK$28,480

✨Buy 702 S3 – You can buy a Bowers & Wilkins HTM 71S3 center speaker at a super discounted price of HK$12,000, and get two Bowers & Wilkins ASW-610 subwoofers for free, with a total value of HK$14,600

✨Buy 703 S3 – You can buy a Bowers & Wilkins HTM 71S3 center channel speaker at a super discounted price of HK$12,000, and get a free Bowers & Wilkins ASW-610 subwoofer, worth HK$7,300

For details of distribution points, please click this link: https://bit.ly/3Tf8Lqi
＊ Gifts can only be obtained after additional purchases. Free gifts must be redeemed at Shop 315A, Ocean Center. For other redemption details, please inquire with the store staff.

