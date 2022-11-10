B&W has made great efforts in recent years. The previous generation PX7 Xiaose has been useful to Yijia. It is definitely one of the top three best-sounding wireless headphones in the previous generation of headphones. The previous generation feels more delicate, natural and immersive sound than Xiaose. The current generation B&W Px7 S2 uses a 40mm driver unit, and the layout of the headphones has been slightly changed. In terms of noise reduction function, the B&W Px7 S2 is equipped with a total of six microphone peaks, which has strengthened the noise reduction performance. And the latest mobile APP It is more mature in control, and it is a very eye-catching work in recent wireless headsets.

B&W Px7 S2 Specifications:

Drive unit: 40mm full-frequency fiber dynamic single

Wearing style: Wireless noise-cancelling headphones

Tech Features: Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Ambient Sound Penetration, Wear Sensor, Bluetooth Audio – Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX™ Adaptive Technology, USB-C Charging USB-DAC and 3.5MM Audio Interface

Bluetooth codecs: aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, aptX, AAC, SBC

Microphones: 4 mics for noise reduction, 2 mics for calls

Battery life and charging: Bluetooth noise-cancelling mode, 30 hours; 15 minutes of charging, 7 hours of use

Accessories: 1.2m USB-C to 3.5mm jack audio cable, 1.2m USB-C charging cable, storage box

Net weight: 307 grams (excluding storage box)

Price: HK$3,280.00

