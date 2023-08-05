by 10 January 2024 the passage of some Rai channels

During a hearing in the Rai Supervisory Commission held in the past few hours, the minister Adolfo Urso took stock of the status of the DVB-T2 switch off of Rai channels. In this case, the government official observed that public TV wants to act as a forerunner and accelerator.

The Minister explained that the transition to DVB-T2 of digital terrestrial is foreseen in the service contract scheme between MIMIT and Rai for the period 2023-2028. “The request is contained in article 15 of the draft and is the first concrete act by all broadcasters due to the danger of leaving families without a signal without a TV or decoder capable of receiving the new technology” said Urso, underlining that the road map that the Government wants to implement provides for a soft transition which will begin in January 2024 with a Rai Mux, of which not much is known yet.

“The objectives that we set ourselves in the process of updating the service contract were therefore aimed not only at incorporating the inevitable innovations recorded by the sector in the last five years, but also at giving Rai a new central role in the national audiovisual media system” continued Urso, talking about the transformation of Rai from a public broadcaster to a digital media company. The hearing also discussed the possible change to the Rai license fee, and in this regard the minister explained that discussions were underway with the owner of the MEF.

