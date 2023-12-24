BYD is building a large electric car factory in Hungary

They continue to press forward: BYD, one of the world‘s leading electric car manufacturers, has announced the next phase of its European strategy with the construction of a brand new production and manufacturing center in Szeged, Hungary. The state-of-the-art facility will be the first of its kind to be built by a Chinese automobile company in Europe and will feature an advanced vehicle production line. The factory will be built in phases and is expected to create thousands of local jobs, it said.

Hungary was rated as an “important transport hub” due to its central location in Europe and has a “rich history of expertise in the automotive industry”. With a mature infrastructure and an established industrial base, Hungary is already used as a production location by several European manufacturers. This would have confirmed BYD’s decision to make Hungary the center of its European production activities.

On course for expansion with competitive prices

BYD really stepped on the gas with its European expansion in 2023. Within the first year, the company opened 230 dealerships in 19 countries and introduced five new models (BYD HAN, BYD TANG, BYD ATTO 3, BYD SEAL and BYD DOLPHIN). Three more new models are planned to come onto the market within the next 12 months.

BYD is the fourth most valuable car manufacturer in the world after Tesla, Toyota and Porsche, and was almost able to overtake Tesla in terms of the number of electric cars sold this year. The company, whose abbreviation stands for “Beyond Your Dreams”, is also making a lot of progress in B2B business – for example with a controversial deal in Austria in which hundreds of electric cars are sold for authorities.

Chinese car manufacturers, above all BYD, have been criticized because they can push cheap electric cars into international markets through massive Chinese government subsidies. The US may consider higher tariffs on electric cars, batteries and solar products to protect its industry against competition from China.

