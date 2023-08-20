BYD pulls past: China e-car leaves Tesla behind

BYD is already the most successful e-car manufacturer in the world. At least if plug-in hybrids are also included, the Chinese have left Tesla behind. Now one of the pure electric cars manages to overtake Tesla. The success shows that Chinese e-cars are becoming serious competition – and by no means only for Tesla.

BYD in Sweden at the top: China manufacturer withdraws Tesla

BYD is with the Act 3 more than a respectable success. The electric SUV will be available in July 2023 best-selling e-car in Sweden brought. The Chinese manufacturer even puts Tesla in its place. The US brand’s Model Y is currently the world‘s most successful electric vehicle. In Sweden, however, BYD sets the tone, at least for a short time.

Overall, BYD in the summer month 721 Atto 3 discontinued in Sweden. The Chinese not only beat Tesla’s Model Y, which, calculated over the year, remains on course for the most successful car among the Scandinavians. Also the competition model ID.4 from VW with 710 new registrations depends on BYD (What: Electrive).

Also noteworthy is the success of the Atto 3 in the entire passenger car market. Only the Volvo XC60 beats the Chinese electric car – And with 807 newly registered vehicles, not exactly with waving flags. In July were total 6,487 pure electric cars registered. There are also 3,882 plug-in hybrids. The purely electric cars accounted for around 37 percent of the 17,300 cars registered in July.

BYD Atto 3 popular: what’s the reason?

A mix of reasons may have come together for the success of BYD’s Stromer. On the one hand, according to the ADAC, the Atto 3 is simply a rock-solid electric SUV that leaves little to be desired. In addition comes the more than competitive pricewhich is listed at 44,625 euros – before offers and funding.

BYD is far from the only manufacturer entering the market in Europe:

There could also be a certain home advantage. The BYD models are sold in Sweden, but also in Germany and other European markets by the Swedish Hedin Group.

In the end, the timing might just be right. At the beginning of a quarter, the number of units produced at Tesla, for example, often falls – and with it the number of registrations. So it’s quite possible that BYD benefited from the seasonal weakness of the competition.

