Bye bye, iPadOS 17 may abandon 3 iPads

Apple will announce a new generation of operating system at the WWDC conference in June every year, but when it announces the update, it will also know which old models are no longer supported. According to the latest rumors, after the release of iPadOS 17, there will be 3 iPads that will not accept support, namely the fifth generation of iPad, the first generation of iPad Pro (9.7 inches), and the first generation of iPad Pro (12.9 inches).

According to the “iPhoneSoft” article, the fifth-generation iPad and two first-generation iPad Pro products will not be able to be updated to use the iPadOS 17 operating system. These three iPads use the A9 and A9X experience respectively.

“iPhoneSoft” correctly predicted in 2021 that Apple would let iOS 16 drop support for the original iPhone SE and iPhone 6s; it also correctly predicted the models supported by iOS 13 and iOS 14.

iPadOS 17 will support the following models: iPad Air 3rd generation and subsequent models, iPad 6th generation and subsequent models, iPad mini 5th generation and subsequent models, iPad Pro 2017 and subsequent models. However, it should be noted that even if iPads after 2017 can be supported by iPadOS 17, it does not mean that the latest features provided by iPadOS 17 can also be used in these models.

(Source of the first image: pixabay)